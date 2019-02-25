President Donald Trump's trip to Vietnam for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could provide a boost to Boeing's North Charleston campus.
Bamboo Airways, Vietnam's newest carrier, is expected to sign a deal to buy 10 787 Dreamliners from Boeing as a sideline to Trump's mid-week visit with Kim in Hanoi.
Reuters was the first news agency to report the deal.
It's not clear which variant of the jet Bamboo plans to buy. Last year, the carrier announced an order for 20 787-9s worth $5.6 billion at list prices. Boeing builds its wide-body Dreamliners in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.
Bamboo, which started flying last month with a fleet of Airbus planes, looks to eventually expand its network with long-haul routes to Europe and the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration recently ruled that Bamboo's operations comply with international aviation standards, clearing the way for U.S. flights.
"Our long-term vision is to connect Vietnam to key markets within Asia, Europe and North America, and the capabilities of these new state-of-the-art Dreamliners will help us achieve our goals," Trinh Van Quyet, chairman of Bamboo owner FLC Group, said when the carrier announced its initial order last year.
Bamboo's first Dreamliner is scheduled for delivery in April 2020.
Another Vietnamese carrier, budget airline Vietjet, said it plans to finalize an order for 100 of Boeing's single-aisle 737 MAX jets during Trump's visit. The planes are valued at $13 billion at list prices. Vietjet also has expressed an interest in operating flights to the U.S.
When the Vietjet order was first announced last year, Kevin McAllister — president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes — said it "continues to contribute to the trade relationship between Vietnam and the United States" and hels to develop "partnerships in a region with tremendous development potential."
This week's summit between Trump and Kim is an attempt at working toward denuclearization of North Korea. It follows talks between the two leaders held last year in Singapore.
Boeing is one of the Charleston region's largest employers, with about 7,300 workers and contractors. The aerospace giant has more than 600 Dreamliners in its production backlog, including 173 orders for the 787-10 — the biggest and newest member of the program that's built exclusively in North Charleston.