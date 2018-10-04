Technology firms from around the region have collaborated on a new video to showcase what's happening in the industry in Charleston to investors and prospective employees.
The 4-minute production, subtitled "Our Time is Now," was coordinated by the Charleston Digital Corridor and features the slick workplaces of about a dozen area companies. Executives at those companies said they hoped the video, which they helped pay for, will strengthen their employee recruitment efforts and offer outsiders a quick inside view of the local industry.
Ernest Andrade, executive director of the Charleston Digital Corridor, said the idea behind the short film, which has been in the works for about a year and was created by Dockview Productions, was to showcase the area's burgeoning tech scene, which he estimates has grown to about 450 companies.
The video features sped-up scenes from inside the workplaces of some of Charleston's key tech employers and appealing local visuals, such as Shem Creek. Andrade said those involved went back and forth for months, choosing the right language for each company's mission and tooling with the visuals.
Levi Morehouse, CEO of Ceterus, one of the featured firms, said "they absolutely nailed it."
"Charleston is relevant," he said. "You can have amazing office space, amazing co-workers."
Morehouse said Charleston's expanding tech industry goes unacknowledged and that the video may be a powerful recruiting tool for Ceterus, which provides accounting software for small businesses and has raised $10 million from investors. The firm has hired about 150 workers in the last two years, Morehouse said.
He said the video shows both Charleston's charm and the ecosystem of companies that have set up shop in the region, from Boeing Co. to BoomTown.
Drake Manning, senior director of communications for workplace software maker Benefitfocus Inc., said the video showcases the tech community's talent base to prospective employees.
Manning said staffers at the publicly traded Daniel Island company was proud to see their city highlighted.
"It's a way for us to also demonstrate our connection to the community that we live and work in," Manning said.
Atlatl Software CEO Marc Murphy said he'll be able to show the video to potential investors who are interested in pumping money into not only his company but others in the Charleston area.
The Southeast has an opportunity to grow its tech industry, he said, but backers need to be able to see the community they're investing in .
"They have to know if you can grow a company in Charleston, South Carolina," Murphy said.
Atlatl sells software to manufacturers, which can use it to create three-dimensional renderings of their products for marketing purposes.