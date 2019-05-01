Incoming and outgoing calls and texts for many Verizon customers in Charleston have reportedly not been working for close to three hours. Verizon Wireless confirmed a service outage in the region, but offered few details about when the issue would be resolved.
A spokeswoman for the company said "a connectivity issue is causing a service interruption in the Charleston area."
Engineers are working to "resolve this issue quickly," she added. A timeline was not available early Wednesday afternoon.
Outages appear to have begun Wednesday morning.
The network problem is affecting many City of Charleston employees, a spokeswoman for the city said in an email at about 11:30 a.m. Others said on social media the interruption began earlier for them.
Jack Handegan III, owner of the local pre-owned car dealership Handsome Motors, said he had to stop conducting business when his cell phone lost service. Handegan doesn't have a landline. He said he lost service at about 11 a.m.
The small business owner said he couldn't even set his voicemail to alert customers he wouldn't be able to take their calls Wednesday.
This story will be updated.