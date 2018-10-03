A North Charleston vehicle supplier that makes parts for air conditioners and radiators used primarily in commercial heavy duty trucks plans to add 115 jobs to its Leeds Avenue site with a $36 million expansion.
Mahle Behr Charleston Inc. said it will add an assembly and manufacturing line at the Leeds Park site.
"Our Mahle Behr facility has long been a successful and important part of Mahle's heritage and global operations," Uwe Krueger, the company's vice president of thermal management systems, said in a statement. "As we continue to win new business opportunities with key original equipment manufacturers, our Charleston facility will continue to be a key production site for the company."
Hiring for the new positions is under way with information available at the company's website.
In addition to vehicle parts, Mahle Behr makes products for the rail transport and marine industries as well as mobile machinery.
"We always love to see new companies locate in North Charleston, but nothing tops seeing an existing company expand their operations within our city," said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. "Whether it be through company innovation, a capable workforce or a business-friendly environment, local growth speaks volumes about our community."
One of the world's largest suppliers to the automotive industry, Stuttgart, Germany-based Mahle had revenues of nearly $14.7 billion in 2017 and employs 73,000 people at 170 production locations and 16 research centers worldwide.
The state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $250,000 grant to Charleston County to help pay for costs associated with the project.