SCANA Corp.'s second-quarter profit tumbled 93 percent as the utility owner set aside $109 million for refund credits that South Carolina lawmakers have ordered for the company's power customers as a result of its failed nuclear project.
Net income totaled $8 million for the April-June period from a year ago, or 6 cents a share. Revenue fell 16 percent to $843 million.
The company released its latest earnings report two days after a majority of its shareholders voted in favor of selling the business to Dominion Energy of Richmond, Va. Citing that deal, SCANA said it will not hold a conference call with analysts to discuss the results.
It also did not announce whether it will pay a dividend to shareholders, saying that decision will be made later this quarter.
The General Assembly adopted an act in late June that would temporarily reduce the amount of money that SCANA-owned South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. can charge power customers for the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear plant. The company is challenging that move in court.
SCE&G is asking a judge to stop the rate reduction, which would begin appearing on bills next week. The cut would be retroactive to April and reduce a residential customer's monthly electricity bill by about $25 on average.
Customers have already paid about $2 billion for two additional nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station, which were abandoned a year ago Tuesday without ever generating power after a decade of planning and construction. For at least a few months, the rate cut would keep ratepayers from having to pay even more to help utilities pay off their debts.
SCANA shares have risen about 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 percent. The stock is down 40 percent over the past year.