COLUMBIA — The result was settled by the time they arrived: Millions of votes had been cast. The deal would be done.
But this meeting wasn’t for those millions, for the faraway shareholders who saw the sale of South Carolina’s largest company as a business decision. It wasn’t for the bankers and Wall Street fund managers, who saw a tidy solution to a costly and contentious problem a power company was wrestling with hundreds of miles away.
They surely cast the decisive votes. When 72 percent of SCANA Corp.’s shares voted to sell their company to an energy giant in Virginia, the big funds led the way.
This meeting was for retirees and ratepayers of the company’s crown jewel, South Carolina Electric & Gas, who drove to a drab office park in suburban Columbia to finalize the biggest business decision in state history. They came from Raleigh, Charleston and Columbia and passed through a metal detector to be there.
And in a way, it was for catharsis: It had been exactly one year since SCE&G’s fortunes turned with the demise of its nuclear ambitions, and for the first time — maybe the last time — shareholders had an open microphone in front of the company’s leaders.
Their complaints were as specific as the size of their payouts, and as broad as what’s right and what’s wrong.
“Justice has to prevail,” one woman said.
“There were many things below the surface,” said another, who worried the company had been “putting good money after bad.”
“I am ashamed for the company, because I love the company. And I am ashamed for the state,” said yet another, trying to put words to her dilemma. “This makes me feel that you are morally bankrupt.”
A few hundred people in the small convention hall began clapping.
The conflict was clear: These were investors who wanted what was best for their investments, which have dwindled month by month since SCE&G’s nuclear project was called off.
When the company abandoned its plans to expand the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant last year, it was worth billions more. Its shares have sunk more than a third since, as lawmakers have ordered a temporary rate cut and regulators navigate a contentious environment.
It also faces a raft of lawsuits from angry ratepayers and shareholders, and investigations by federal securities regulators, state law enforcement and the FBI, which has a field office next door to office building where SCANA held its meeting.
But they also understood the roots of backlash.
The meeting was dominated by former workers, who were proud of a company that traced its lineage to the first gaslights in Charleston and Columbia and now saw it met with scorn. And they were electricity users, who paid almost a fifth of their monthly bills to a power plant that had no chance of generating power.
They had memories of buying their first shares of SCANA stock as kids, a safe way to learn about the stock market. They remembered hearing about the formation of Lake Murray and what was once the world’s largest earthen dam, and how it helped electrify this state.
“I’ve been very happy with SCANA 90 percent of the time I’ve been involved,” one man said. “It’s been very well-run company — until recently.”
An hour of airing grievances didn’t change the result. SCANA’s shareholders had formally approved the sale of their company to Dominion Energy, which offered them billions of dollars’ worth of stock, and a fix to the V.C. Summer mess. The deal was initially $14.6 billion, an offer unmatched in the state’s history.
But they did snub the company’s leaders, who will win millions in golden parachutes if SCANA is sold and Dominion fires its executives. The company set aside a $111 million trust fund in case that happens, lawyers said in court Monday.
Under federal rules, shareholders get a symbolic say on the matter, even though Hagood, the board chair, said the vote wouldn’t change the outcome.
“This is contractual,” he said.
The legal distinction didn't change the outcome: Fewer than half approved the payouts.