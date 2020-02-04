Valentine's Day spending to soar 32% to a record $27.4 billion this year

Retailers of cupid merchandise are expecting a big payday this year.

Valentine's Day spending is expected to soar 32 percent over last year with a record $27.4 billion lavished on loved ones, according to the National Retail Federation.

"The same strong employment numbers and higher wages that boosted holiday sales should make it easier to spend a little extra to say 'I love you' this year," the trade group's President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Those celebrating the holiday said they plan to spend an average $196, up from last year’s previous record of $162. Spending will rise from last year’s record $20.7 billion.

The unusually large increase in average spending is related to strong consumer finances and a continued trend of consumers buying more gifts, cards, candy and flowers for friends, family, co-workers and pets, according to the retail trade group.

About 55 percent of all Americans plan to celebrate the holiday, up from 51 percent last year.

Twenty-seven percent say they will buy Valentine’s gifts for their pets, the highest figure in the history of the survey and up from 17 percent in 2010 for a total of $1.7 billion.

The most money will be spent on jewelry, followed by dinner outings, clothing, candy, flowers, gift cards and greeting cards.