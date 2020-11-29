USPS mail in SC processing slower than most of the nation, lawsuit data shows

Delays in mail through the U.S. Postal Service have been widely felt, but in South Carolina, the hold-ups may be longer than in the rest of the country.

As part of a federal lawsuit filed in New York in August accusing the Trump administration of holding up funding to influence mail-in voting during the general election, a judge ordered the USPS to release periodic reports detailing how efficiently it is processing the mail.

Those reports show that South Carolina's public post offices were performing better than the rest of the country in the beginning of the year, but have since fallen off and now lag behind.

The data reflect only first-class mail sent through the service. And it shows that during the week of Nov. 7, greater South Carolina had the fourth-worst score in the nation, with 73 percent of first-class mail processed on-time. Central Pennsylvania came in last, processing just 62 percent on-time.

Steve Hutkins, a retired English professor in New York running the website "Save The Post Office," has been pulling the information from the court filings and compiling them in spreadsheets. Hutkins says he is motivated by his appreciation for his local post office, the website states.

The information doesn't reflect what percent of the mail was actually delivered on time — only how efficiently it was processed.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Reasons for the delays are myriad, and the pandemic likely plays a role.

The nation's new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, who took up the job on June 15, said during a U.S. Senate hearing the agency would likely report a $9 billion loss this year, and fundamental change is needed to keep the mail service financially sustainable.

In his first weeks in the role, DeJoy made immediate changes to cut costs, including restrictions on overtime and management shake-ups. Democrats on the Senate committee pinned the delays many parts of the country are seeing on DeJoy's leadership.

DeJoy also said staffing has been a problem, especially during the pandemic.

"We have a significant issue in employee availability, in many parts of the country, leading to delays in delivery of mail," DeJoy said.

South Carolina offices fell behind the rest of the country in processing the mail beginning in September, the reports show.

USPS has closed five offices in South Carolina since 2000, each in rural parts of the state, a small portion of the more than 1,400 offices that shuttered across the country in that time.