COLUMBIA — Satterfield's Jewelry Warehouse, which runs Garnet and Black Traditions, announced the liquidation at its two remaining locations in Cayce and Lexington in an email to customers on Thursday.
Michael Satterfield, whose family has owned the stores for more than 40 years, said they are selling off existing inventory with plans for a unnamed family friend to take over the business. Scott Satterfield, who ran the stores, will be the general manager under the new ownership, Michael Satterfield said.
Jewelry Warehouse, weighed down by debt that led to lawsuits, had closed other stores in recent years including one in the popular Harbison shopping district last year.
The liquidation sale did not start as expected because of a dispute with the state Department of Revenue. Michael Satterfield said the family hoped to resolve the dispute as early as Thursday.
Jewelry Warehouse started selling USC Gamecock souvenirs and clothing in the days before college memorabilia was readily available online. Their Garnet and Black stores around Columbia were popular stops for visiting Gamecock fans. The family also opened companion stores selling Clemson University gear called Tiger Paw Traditions.
The stores started giving away small round garnet game day stickers in the early 1980s with white lettering that said "Beat" and then the name of the Gamecocks' opponent for the week. Getting the stickers before kickoff is a ritual for many fans.
The stickers are expected to continue under new ownership, Michael Satterfield said.