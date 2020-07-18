USC aims to sell a former, fading rice plantation it owns — again

The University of South Carolina is once again looking to unload a historically significant but fast-fading former rice plantation it owns on the Santee Delta.

The process has proven to be as persistent and problematic as the mosquitoes that researchers once bred and studied at The Wedge, a few miles up the road from McClellanville.

USC took the 1,490-acre triangular-shaped property off the market last year. It's now ready to cut a deal again and is turning to the state Department of Administration to round up sealed offers. The bidding procedures were released July 3.

This isn't freshly plowed ground for the university and its board of trustees. They've been debating on and off whether to sell The Wedge since at least 1994, shortly before they voted to close the coastal research site for cost reasons. A real estate appraisal pegged the value at about $4 million at the time.

"There is fairly strong opposition by some of the committee at the time," a USC administrator told The Post and Courier in late 1995. "They felt it was a valuable property."

Over time, the relentless and destructive forces of nature and neglect have driven that value lower and lower.

The Wedge comes with about 520 acres of high ground, wetlands and marsh on the south side of the delta. The mainland portion is anchored by a Federal-style residence built mostly of wood around 1826 by William Lucas, whose father invented the rice mill. In addition, the property has nearly 1,000 acres of former rice fields accessible only by boat, just across the county line in Georgetown.

USC leased and then bought The Wedge for about $1 million in the early 1980s from the family of the late entomologist Richard Dominick, who used it as a private insect research hub. The school continued his work by establishing a globally recognized public health center that was focused on malaria and other so-called vector-borne illnesses.

The coastal research arm was shut down in 1996. A dean at USC who oversaw the otherwise "magnificent place" likened the cost of keeping up an 8,300-square-foot house with 170 years of history to a swarm of mosquitoes, saying it was "eating us alive."

The property was eventually mothballed and has since slipped into a serious state of decay, especially the main house. USC leaders acknowledged the worsening condition while discussing whether to sell it seven years ago.

"This deterioration is largely superficial at the current time; however, without significant intervention in the near future the deterioration will become much more pervasive," according to the minutes from a 2013 board meeting. "The annual funding to maintain the property in good condition and cover other associated expenses is estimated at $385,000. Current annual funding for operations and maintenance only allows for approximately $100,000."

The subsequent campaign to sell it for at least $4 million fizzled in mid-2014 after no viable offers were submitted by the deadline. USC hired a real estate firm a few months later to market the property again. That effort also failed to produce a purchaser.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

This time around, the minimum sale price has been set at $3.2 million. Dick Stanland sees history repeating itself.

"It would amaze me if they get one qualified bid," he said last week.

Stanland, 82, knows the lay of the land. He grew up on nearby Kinloch Plantation, which his father managed for heirs of the DuPont chemical fortune, and he went on to a successful career in the commercial real estate industry in Columbia. He also was part of a group of brokers who tried, unsuccessfully, to list The Wedge for USC several years ago, before he retired.

"My ranting and raving is all about saving the house," he said. "There's someone out there who would do that."

As he sees it, USC's financial expectations are based on a faulty assumption — that the long-destroyed rice fields on the Georgetown side of the property line have some value.

Stanland places a tidy round number on the 970 acres that are now mostly submerged below the murky South Santee, saying they're "truly worth zero."

"That's what they're really worth, and any smart buyer will know that's what they're worth," he said.

Stanland suggested that a more realistic asking price would be about $2 million, given that a purchaser would need to spend at least another $1 million to save the main house and take on recurring maintenance costs and other expenses.

"It ought to be sold," he said.

Stanland doesn't buy the argument that USC can't dispose of real estate at a price less than the appraised value. It could ask lawmakers to waive that restriction, he said.

"That would be easy for them to do," Stanland said.

The university didn't respond to a request for comment last week about The Wedge, which is being offered in its "as-is" condition.

"This site is an ideal opportunity for operations looking to relocate to a remote site," according to a July 12 newspaper advertisement promoting the sale.

Bids are scheduled to be opened Aug. 20. USC reserves the right to reject any and all of them. And it won't accept a penny less than $3.2 million this time.