USC agrees to team up with Prisma Health on innovative ideas and business spinoffs

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina has announced a partnership with Prisma Health to explore finding commercially viable ideas and spinoff companies through teamwork between the institutions.

The deal, approved Friday by USC's board of trustees, will allow the health care provider to use USC's connections and experience with winning patents and its business incubator that can help startups grow, said Bill Kirkland, executive director of the school's Office of Economic Engagement.

Prisma Health is the state's largest private employer. It works with medical schools in Columbia and Greenville and has innovative capacity and concepts that could be developed into businesses or licensed ideas, Kirkland said. The partnership with USC should create an avenue for those concepts to make that leap.

"Physicians will get ideas out of their heads and into the marketplace," Kirkland said.

The arrangement follows existing ventures with the two health systems that came together — Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health — to form Prisma Health that have yielded results.

For instance, Humimic Medical moved to South Carolina from Arkansas to build medical training props that can be used for students to practice such skills as injections without causing pain.

The company's products use the kind of ballistic gel used in crime investigations to stand in for human flesh for health education.

USC experts can help medical organizations in a variety of ways, from adding engineering expertise to an idea to helping to navigate patent law. Those are not skills that the hospital systems have on staff.

USC also can help Prisma Health by connecting it to the university's other academic partners such as IBM, which is using its Watson Health arm to analyze medical data, Kirkland said.

"The key driver is how do we impact the health care of the citizens of South Carolina," Kirkland said.