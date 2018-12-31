Wall Street closed out a dismal, turbulent year for stocks on a bright note Monday, but still finished 2018 with the worst showing in a decade.
After setting a series of records through the late summer and early fall, major U.S. indexes fell sharply after early October, leaving them all in the red for the year.
The S&P 500 index, the market's main benchmark, finished the year with a loss of 6.2 percent. The last time the index fell for the year was in 2008 during the financial crisis. The S&P 500 also posted tiny losses in 2011 and 2015, but eked out small gains in both years once dividends were included.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 5.6 percent. The Nasdaq composite sank 12.2 percent.
Among the major industrial sector, energy companies fared the worst, plunging 20.5 percent for the year, as the price of U.S. crude oil tumbled around 40 percent from a four-year peak of $76 a barrel in October.
"This has really been a challenging year for investors," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "This was really the year that market volatility returned with a vengeance."
Trading has been highly volatile in December, capping a year of turbulence for financial markets. The major indexes closed last week with their first weekly gain in what's been an otherwise painful few weeks. They we're all down around 10 percent for the month and on track for their worst December since 1931.
"Last week we really had such a volatile week, and a lot of that had to do with thin trading volumes, some computerized trading and investors just being exhausted from a very difficult fourth quarter," Kravetz said. "Today is the last day of the year, and investors are starting to look into next year."
Wall Street started 2018 strong, buoyed by a growing economy and corporate profits. Stocks climbed to new highs early, shook off a sudden, steep drop by spring and rode a wave of tax cut-juiced corporate earnings growth to another all-time high by September. Then the jitters set in.
Investors grew worried that the testy U.S.-China trade dispute and higher interest rates would slow the economy, hurting corporate profits. A slowing U.S. housing market and forecasts of weaker global growth in 2019 stoked traders' unease.
In October the market's gyrations grew more volatile.
The autumn sell-off knocked the benchmark S&P 500 index into a correction, or a drop of 10 percent from its all-time high, for the second time in nine months. A Christmas Eve plunge brought it briefly into bear market territory, or a drop of 20 percent from its peak, before closing just short of the threshold that would have meant the end of the market's nearly 10-year bull market run.
"For markets to move higher next year, we're going to have to resolve those issues," Kravetz said.
The gains Monday were fueled by investors who were holding out new hope for progress in U.S.-China trade frictions. They drew encouragement Monday from a tweet from President Donald Trump on Sunday, when the president said he had a "long and very good call" with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump added: "Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made."
Meanwhile, the official Xinhua News Agency cited a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying that "China stands ready to work with the United States to move forward the China-U.S. ties which are underpinned by coordination, cooperation and stability."
But the optimism faded during the afternoon as a broad set of concerns remain, including a grim manufacturing report out of China, slowing global economic growth, rising U.S. interest rates and a troubling decline in oil prices.
"The markets were troubled all year long and damaged by the trade war and by the apparent economic slowdown," said John Kilduff of Again Capital. "That was reinforced last night with Chinese manufacturing numbers showing a contraction."
Trading will be closed Tuesday for New Year's Day.
Sam Stovall of CFRA, an investment research firm, said investors should get used to the turbulence.
"The volatility is back to normal," said Stovall, CFRA's chief investment strategist. "We got spoiled in 2017. Interest rates remained relatively low, economic growth was strong and investors were buying stocks in anticipation of the late, 2017 tax cut."
It was also a rough year for stock investors in Europe. Britain's FTSE 100 posted an annual loss of 12.5 percent and France's CAC 40 of France ended the year down about 11 percent.
Germany's DAX, which was closed Monday, has been one of the worst-performing European indexes. It ended 2018 in a bear market, down 22 percent from a high in January and 18 percent from the start of the year.