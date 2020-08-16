I never expected to be writing about a breakdown of the U.S. Postal Service and the financial problems that unreliable mail can pose, but it's 2020 so here we are.

As you may have read, or experienced first-hand, there have been unprecedented delays in mail delivery caused by cost-cutting efforts and policy changes handed down from Washington.

"President Trump said Thursday that he does not want to fund the U.S. Postal Service because Democrats are seeking to expand mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic, making explicit the reason he has declined to approve $25 billion in emergency funding for the cash-strapped agency," The Washington Post reported.

While the president and Democrats in Congress fight over funding for the Postal Service, consumers will need to take steps to avoid paying an added personal cost.

As anyone who has ever paid a credit card bill late could tell you, paying even one day late can mean a $35 or $40 fee, plus interest charges. And if the mail might take a week or more instead of two or three days, consumers are more likely to face late fees.

Utility companies, homeowner associations, tax collectors — just about an entity that you might pay by mail could impose late fees if your bill arrives late.

Likewise, if you are used to getting your bills in the mail, they might be showing up late, too, which makes it all the more likely you'll pay them late. Personally, I pay most of my bills online, but I get the bills delivered by mail because I want to review them and keep the paper records.

In many cases, people have the option of getting bills delivered electronically. Sometimes there's even a small financial incentive for doing so.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

If you don't care about having paper records, a visit to most companies' websites will quickly allow you to opt for electronic delivery of bills, typically to your email account.

Meanwhile, if it seems like it's been too long since your last monthly bill, consider going online to make sure you're not about to miss a payment. With credit cards, just call the toll-free number on the back of your card for an account summary.

Pro tip: If you are late on a credit card bill, call that toll-free number and ask them to waive the late fee and any interest charges. They usually will, particularly if it's your first request.

When it comes to paying the bills, if you're going to mail them, don't assume they'll be delivered in two or three days. Allow plenty of extra time just to be safe.

Another option is to pay them electronically. I haven't tried out many bill-paying options that banks offer, but for years I've been paying most of my bills online through South Carolina Federal Credit Union. I've found it to be a free and easy option that also saves money on stamps.

See what your bank offers. And if they don't offer free electronic bill-paying, find another bank.

When it comes to utility bills, my practice has been to pay them online through the utilities' websites. Dominion Energy waives credit card fees for such payments if you sign up for "go paperless" electronic bill notification instead of printed statements.

A small bonus is that if you have a credit card that gives cash back, and you always pay the credit card bill on time and avoid interest charges, and there's no added fee for using a credit card, then you save money by paying that way.