Roughly two years after the U.S. Justice Department launched a price-fixing investigation into the world's biggest shipping lines, the agency has closed its probe without taking any action.
The federal review focused on concerns that consolidation of container shipping firms into a handful of so-called mega-alliances would lead to collusion on pricing and disrupt fair competition in the U.S. maritime industry.
The probe came to light when agents served subpoenas on shipping line executives attending a 2017 industry meeting in San Francisco. Maersk Line, the largest customer at the Port of Charleston and one of the companies served, said last week the investigation has ended.
"We are pleased to confirm that the United States Department of Justice has closed its investigation ... and has released Maersk from any obligation under the grand jury subpoenas ...," Camilla Jain Holtse, the Copenhagen-based company's head of competition law and policy, said last week in a statement.
Container shipping lines have formed alliances under which members can use each others' vessels to move containers, regardless of which line in the alliance is tasked with shipping the container. That means Mediterranean Shipping Co. containers can sail on Maersk ships or vice versa, for example, because both belong to the 2M Alliance.
The lines said during the investigation that the alliances were designed to spread the costs of deploying big ships at a time when they were losing billions of dollars. The lines said they did not discuss pricing for their services with customers.
Such alliances are allowed under the Shipping Act of 1984, which provides a limited antitrust exemption for the lines as long as they don't disclose pricing information.
Mediterranean Shipping, another big Port of Charleston customer, told The Wall Street Journal it's looking forward to moving beyond the investigation.
The "global container industry has been fully investigated and exonerated," the carrier told the newspaper.
Spirited development
A Charleston County distillery that makes small-batch bourbon and other spirits is expanding its operations with $4.2 million in equipment and a new facility, the company said.
The expansion by Charleston Distilling is expected to create 29 jobs at the company’s 3548 Meeks Farm Road location in Johns Island.
“We are excited to finally fire up our new equipment after waiting more than two years for it to be built,” said owner Stephen Heilman. “With a large tasting room and outside area, the Johns Island location will be a perfect spot for locals to come taste what we can do and experience everything we have to offer.”
The new facility is expected to be in operation by July and will feature a 45-foot-high still to boost production capacity. Charleston Distilling also has a tasting room at 501 King St. in Charleston.
The company uses South Carolina-grown corn, rye, wheat and millet to make its bourbon, vodka and gin.
Combining forces
The South Carolina Aerospace Conference, which got its start in 2014 in Columbia, is combining with another manufacturing event and moving to North Charleston.
The state's aerospace industry will be represented as part of the South Carolina Manufacturing Conference to be held Oct. 29-30 at the Charleston Area Convention Center, a short hop down International Boulevard from Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner campus. The event is expected to attract more than 3,000 attendees.
Events will include an automotive and aerospace economic forecast, manufacturing awards and a dozen courses for manufacturing executives.
Registration and conference details are at scmanufacturingconference.com.