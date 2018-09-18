The Charleston region's newest kitchenware and food emporium is now serving the Lowcountry.
US Foods Chef'Store opened Tuesday at 1410 Meeting St. on Charleston's upper peninsula. The store originally was set to open last Thursday, but the threat of Hurricane Florence postponed its arrival.
The 59,000-square-foot shop offers a host of products for restaurants, commercial kitchens and the general public.
It's next to the Pepsi Bottling Group plant near Algonquin Road.
The new store will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
It's the sixth Chef'Store location for the Illinois-based company. Others are in Charlotte, Columbia, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Tempe, Ariz. The firm has several distribution sites as well.
Other restaurant supply stores in the Charleston area include Berlin's Restaurant Supply on Rivers Avenue, FRS, or FoodService Restaurant Supply, off Azalea Avenue, and Restaurant Depot, all in North Charleston.