US economy grew at 33% rate in Q3 but recovery is incomplete

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Windy with heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.