US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit

Across the United States, air travel is recovering more quickly from the depths of the pandemic, and it is showing up in longer airport security lines and busier traffic on airline websites.
The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.3 million passengers both March 12 and March 13, setting a new high since the coronavirus outbreak devastated travel a year ago. Airlines believe the numbers are heading up, with more people booking flights for spring and summer.
"Our last three weeks have been the best three weeks since the pandemic hit, and each week has been better than the one prior," American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said March 15.
Travelers and the airlines still have far to go before again hitting the heights they saw in 2019.
While the number of passengers passing through airport checkpoints on Sunday finally eclipsed the number on the same day last year — a first for the pandemic era — it was still down 45.5 percent from the same day in 2019.
Parker said American's bookings are now running just 20 percent below 2019 levels. A factor appears to be traveler confidence now that more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. About 70 million Americans, or 21 percent, have received at least one dose, and 37 million have completed their vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The TSA is noticing uptick at Charleston International, said David McMahon, the agency's federal security director for South Carolina's airports.
"Overall for March, we are seeing an increase in passengers coming through Charleston airport," he said, adding that March 14 "we saw the strongest day so far, probably since before last April, with 5,500 passengers."
He also reported "a decent increase" for Myrtle Beach and "a slight increase" for Greenville.
McMahon believes spring break at some colleges could be contributing to the higher passenger count for March.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said Monday that bookings began picking up five or six weeks ago.
Since the pandemic hit, air travel has picked up a few times — mostly around holidays — only to drop back down. This time, the recovery "seems like it's real," Bastian said at a J.P. Morgan investor conference where Parker also spoke.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said his carrier will generate "core" cash instead of burning cash for March, and he expects the positive trend to continue in the months ahead.
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said during a Washington Post webcast that his airline could break even by June, "where you have had much of the population vaccinated."
Southwest said in a regulatory filing that March and April will be better than expected as passenger traffic and fares rise. The airline said travelers are booking leisure trips to beach and mountain destinations but business trips are still lagging.