Dave Dawson originally wanted to run a small, neighborhood shop, a place where craftsmen who made artisan lighting fixtures could live nearby and walk to a local pub after work for a beer or two.

While that proved impractical in downtown Charleston, Dawson and his Urban Electric upscale lighting firm are helping to create a new community at the former Navy Base in North Charleston.

"It seems the neighborhood is coming to us," said Dawson, president and CEO of Urban Electric.

The company recently completed a $10.7 million expansion that added 180 jobs, bringing the payroll to roughly 280 workers in an area city leaders hope will eventually transform into a mix of homes, businesses, retailers and restaurants.

"In the end, maybe the dream will come true as we see this area change," he said.

Urban Electric is now in its 17th year of selling handmade, one-of-a-kind lighting fixtures to architects and designers of wealthy clients in places like New York, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

Architectural Digest once proclaimed the company's "modern interpretations of historic lights are both bespoke and brilliant!"

"Hip and trendy," said House Beautiful.

But Dawson, who went to law school and once worked for a high-tech firm in Silicon Valley, stumbled into the business somewhat by accident.

He and wife Jen had just moved from San Francisco to Charleston in 2002, with his only previous visit a weekend vacation.

"It’s one of those classic Charleston stories," he said. "You go there and the next thing you know you’re looking at real estate and falling in love with the place."

The 1860s-era house the couple bought on Legare Street needed renovation, particularly its lighting. But Dawson could not find the type of fixtures he wanted locally. So he opened an Upper King Street retail shop selling the kind of lights he liked.

"That morphed into designing and making our own stuff," said Dawson, who had no previous design experience. "We ditched the retail and never looked back."

It wasn't exactly the best time to start a manufacturing firm. Textile mills were shutting down, furniture makers were moving offshore and American factories were on the decline.

"There was part of me that felt like this was a risky thing, that we were going against the stream," Dawson said. "It was one of those things where either we're onto something that everyone else is missing or they know something we don't and it's going to be spectacularly bad."

The company got a boost from Charleston's growing stature as a tourism destination, giving Urban Electric name recognition with affluent homeowners in far-flung places. And Charleston was starting to attract creative people who moved to the area for the lifestyle but wanted jobs that allowed them to design unique objects and work with their hands.

"If we were in another generic small town it would be really hard," Dawson said. "But I think because Charleston is such an attractive place, we were sort of fortunate to fall in with some of the attention Charleston gets."

In 2006, Urban Electric moved into a historic, red-brick warehouse on the former Navy base in North Charleston. A rapid expansion ensued, with the hiring of new craftsmen, the start of an apprenticeship program and advertising campaigns in ritzy publications like Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

The Great Recession put a dent in the business, but even in its worst year Urban Electric's sales fell just 5 percent.

"We were fortunate in the sense that we sell to a very targeted, high-net-worth market," Dawson said. "They got a little cautious about where the bottom was going to be, but once it bottomed most of our clients were still very wealthy."

The internet's growth expanded Urban Electric's audience, which included former President Barack Obama and wife, Michelle, who asked the company to produce a custom lantern for their private residence at the White House.

Last year, Dawson saw the need to expand again, leasing another Navy base building on Hobson Avenue that will serve as Urban Electric's headquarters and showroom. Production and assembly duties will be handled in one of the two other buildings the company occupies.

The new, 40,000-square-foot site includes a barista bar serving complimentary drinks and snacks to employees, one of a number of perks that have given Urban Electric high marks on workplace review websites like Glassdoor.

"We have a genuine respect for the story and the talent of every person on the team, and we value an atmosphere where we speak kindly and express appreciation for one another," Dawson said.

That doesn't mean Urban Electric is complacent. The company's "Always proud, never satisfied" slogan emphasizes a continued push for excellence.

"People have been making decorative objects with metal ever since the Iron Age," Dawson said. "We're innovative because of the way we take that art and craft and take it to market and service our clients and think about how we build and design."

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, speaking at Urban Electric's ribbon cutting this month, said the company is an important part of his plan to redevelop the military base that closed in 1996 into a vibrant neighborhood along the Cooper River where people can live, work and play.

"The Charleston Naval Base is more unique than it's ever been, greater than it's ever been and more diverse than it's ever been," Summey said, pointing to a growing number of residents and businesses — a brewery, a tech incubator and a furniture warehouse, among others — that call the site home.

While there's work to be done, redevelopment to date has helped quiet critics who thought North Charleston wouldn't survive the Navy's departure — just as Urban Electric's ongoing success has stifled early doubters.

"It shows that with a lot of heart and a lot of effort what can come out of something that people thought was just going to die," Summey said, adding Urban Electric serves as a model for other entrepreneurs.

"We'll continue to develop the rest of the base to carry out our goal of a livable community," he said. "We're going to get there."