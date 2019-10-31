COLUMBIA — Emphasizing that Prisma Health is no longer two separate organizations, the hospital system has eliminated its two regional president roles.

"We want to operate as one seamless organization, so regardless of where patients enter our system, they can expect a consistent, high quality level of care," Prisma CEO Mark O'Halla said.

Prisma became South Carolina's largest healthcare system with the combination of Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System in 2017.

During the transition, the system made the unusual move of keeping two chief executives, both who stepped aside when the system named O'Halla its new leader. Taking that concentration of leadership a step further Midlands and Upstate president positions, previously held by John Singerling in Columbia and Spence Taylor in Greenville, also were abolished.

With the change, more responsibility is being shifted to facility-based executives, who O'Halla said will serve as the system's "local face."

O’Halla and his central executive team are based at Prisma headquarters in Greenville.

Prisma's decision to base its leadership in Greenville meant the capital city was losing another corporate headquarter, a move that troubled Columbia business leaders over filling a void in the community, but those worries have since been allayed.

"On paper it gave us a little concern," said Columbia Chamber President Carl Blackstone. "But after sitting down to chat with (O'Halla) we had a different perspective."

"He clearly recognizes his role needs to be here and Greenville and he's committed to being in both," Blackstone said.

O'Halla said he and his executive team are splitting their time between Columbia and Greenville and he is stepping beyond the hospital doors, involving himself with various capital city economic development organizations.

Blackstone said he's also heard of O'Halla walking the halls of Prisma's Columbia health facilities on the weekends, which he said speaks to the new CEO's commitment here.

Prisma said O’Halla understands that questions arise when people see things changing inside the organization.

"Change is part of creating something new. We have to change to meet the demands on our industry and the needs of our patients. I want to assure everyone that the changes we are making are to better serve our community and our patients."

Prisma's joint operation has 32,000 employees and reports serving more than 1.2 million patients. By comparison, the Medical University of South Carolina employs about 13,000 workers.