After an unusual move to name two chief executives following a merger, and after both CEOs said they would stand aside, Prisma Health announced Thursday it has found a new one.
A top executive at Michigan-based McLaren Health is the choice to replace Michael Riordan, former CEO of Greenville Health System, and Charles Beaman, former CEO of Palmetto Health.
Prisma Health has 32,000 employees, making it the largest health system employer in the state. By comparison, the Medical University of South Carolina employs 13,000, according to the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. Prisma Health reports caring for 1.2 million patients in South Carolina annually.
The two health systems, one each based in Columbia and Greenville, officially consolidated in January of this year. When they did, the newly named Prisma Health kept both its CEOs. The system announced Jan. 11 it was launching a national search for a new CEO and hoped to complete the search by the summer.
Mark O'Halla, the new CEO, comes from McLaren Health Care, a health system that includes 14 hospitals, only a slightly smaller network than Prisma Health, which has 18 hospitals. He was named chief operating officer there in 2014.
O'Halla has served in health care executive roles for close to 30 years.
He said in a statement he was proud to join a "vibrant new health company, focused on providing exemplary quality, smart growth and sustained financial strength."
"I am also excited to work with physicians and university partners to advance its academic mission," O'Halla said.
Riordan will step down from the health system on Friday; Beaman will continue on as CEO until O'Halla arrives in mid-August, according to a press release from Prisma Health. Each of their contracts expire at the end of this year.
O'Halla will live and work in Greenville, where Prisma Health has set up its executive offices.