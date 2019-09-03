A small Upstate lender that set up shop in downtown Charleston two years ago has upgraded its peninsula outpost.

GrandSouth Bank said that it recently converted its loan office at 291 East Bay St. into a full-blown retail branch that offers customers savings and checking accounts, among other financial services.

"This new branch will allow for growth in core deposits following the substantial loan growth experienced at this same office," GrandSouth said in a written statement.

The Greenville-based bank was formed in 1998. It expanded down Interstate 26 to Columbia and Orangeburg in 2016 and set its sights on the Charleston market a year later.

GrandSouth's parent recently raised $20 million, including $10 million from 120 individual investors who bought common stock, "to fund the continued growth" of the bank in its existing markets, it said. The other $10 million came from issuing debt.

Last month, GrandSouth reported second-quarter earnings of $2 million, a 22 percent increase compared to the same period a year ago. For the first six months of 2018, net income is up 34 percent to $4.1 million.

GrandSouth now has seven full-service offices and oversaw $864 million in loans and other assets as of June 30. Rob Phillips is the bank’s coastal regional executive and Alan Uram is Charleston market president.