It was a rewarding and flourishing decade for U.S. stock market investors, with the three major indexes climbing an average of 160 percent between the final trading days of 2009 and 2019.

The shares of South Carolina-based public companies that are still kicking didn't do too shabbily, either. The tiny group nearly kept pace with the major bull market benchmarks over the past 10 years, logging cumulative returns of about 150 percent, before dividends.

All 14 Palmetto State stocks that have been in play since the end of 2009 were trading higher a decade on, with some rising much faster than others.

Two companies blew away the rest of the field. Long-term believers in the Spartanburg dining chain Denny's Corp. and the parent of Greenville-based Southern First Bank were rewarded with outsized gains of 808 percent and 757 percent, respectively, according to historical price data from MarketWatch and Google Finance.

Put another way, a $2,000 investment split evenly between the Upstate companies on Dec. 31, 2009, was worth more than $17,200 as of Tuesday

Other standout performers for South Carolina included Lexington's First Community Bank, which posted a 243 percent run-up over the decade.

Not far behind was Blackbaud Inc., the Charleston technology firm that caters to the philanthropic industry. Shares of the Daniel Island company jumped 231 percent.

The state's lineup of publicly traded businesses has changed since the close of 2009, when the U.S. was still reeling from the fallout of the Great Recession and the global financial crisis.

For instance, two firms have moved on, literally. The executive suite at Kemet Corp. packed its bags for south Florida, while Synalloy Corp. now calls Virginia home.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

A few others have disappeared from the map completely. They include armored-vehicle maker Force Protection, hospital mattress maker Span America Medical Systems and several banks, including First Federal of Charleston, all taken out by takeovers.

And a widely held South Carolina stock vanished a year ago this month, when Dominion Energy of Richmond, Va., officially took ownership of ailing Cayce-based utility owner SCANA Corp.

Four other companies from around the state either weren't public or in existence a decade ago. But nearly all of the newcomers that waded into the rising tide have paid off for investors who bought and held.

The fattest returns came from CresCom Bank parent Carolina Financial Corp. Its stock has jumped almost 500 percent from the day it started trading on the Nasdaq in 2013. But the upside for the Charleston company is fleeting: Carolina Financial is being sold to a West Virginia lender in a $1.1 billion deal that's likely to close by mid-year.

On the down side, longtime investors in Benefitfocus Inc. were reaching for a snorkel. Its see-sawing stock was underwater by about 17 percent last week from September 2013, when the Daniel Island workplace software firm priced its initial public offering.