A company that modifies Amazon-branded Sprinters built by Mercedes-Benz Vans in North Charleston said it will start building commercial vehicles for the online retail giant.

Michigan-based Spartan Motors said it booked an order for at least 2,237 walk-in vans from "North America's leading online e-commerce and fulfillment company." The vehicles will be built in Bristol, Ind.

Spartan did not identify the customer by name, but analyst Steve Dyer said in a research note to investors that it is Amazon. Dyer, with Craig-Hallum, values the deal at $70 million.

Spartan, which has a plant on Fain Street in North Charleston, is one of the upfitters hired by the German van maker to customize its popular Sprinter vehicles. Amazon announced last year it will buy 20,000 of the cargo vans for use by entrepreneurs who deliver packages for the online retailer.

It did not respond to a request for comment.

Spartan CEO Daryl Adams said in a February conference call with analysts that the company has already completed about 6,000 Amazon upfits in North Charleston. Spartan also customizes Dodge Promaster vans for Amazon at a factory in Mexico.

Adams said the North Charleston site is large enough to build truck bodies for other commercial customers, and Spartan expects to move some of that work to its Fain Street location so the Bristol plant can focus on walk-in vans.

Spartan's relationship with Amazon will "continue to develop and grow," Adams said during the call.

"We're also talking with that same customer about some walk-in van units and even some truck body units," he said.

The walk-in van order is part of Spartan's effort to boost its share of the high-growth "last-mile" delivery market.

Spartan — which employs 2,300 people at sites in eight states, Mexico and Peru — reported sales of about $816 million last year. The publicly traded company expects revenues of between $865 million and $905 million this year.

"An order of this magnitude ... in addition to the cargo van upfit orders already in production, further confirms (Spartan's) position as the go-to source for companies seeking last-mile delivery vehicle and upfit solutions across any and all platforms," Chad Heminover, president of Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, said in a written statement.

The developments at Spartan come as a Charleston County Council committee prepares to vote this week on incentives for a Mercedes van upfitter that plans to create 308 jobs with an average salary of $36,650.

At a meeting scheduled for Thursday, officials will discuss accepting a $100,000 state grant to be used by a company identified only by the code name "Project Kirk."

The county described the recipient of the funds as "a well-known and reputable Midwest-based automotive company that participates in several facets of the commercial and retail vehicle industry."

The vehicle upfitter plans to invest $1.3 million to retrofit and equip an existing building in North Charleston. Its annual payroll will total $11.2 million.

The S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved the $100,000 grant on June 6, according to the county.