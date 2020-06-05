United joins American to bring back more flights in Charleston after pandemic lockdown

United Airlines joined American Airlines Thursday by announcing it will boost flights in July to tap into the remainder of the summer travel season following disastrous travel numbers during the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Chicago-based carrier said it will resume about 130 nonstop flights next month, including routes to and from Charleston International. United did not immediately specify how many flights will be added in the Lowcountry. A spokesperson did not immediately respond for further comment.

The additional service will bring the airline up to about 30 percent of its service from last July.

The carrier's website shows nonstop flight offerings over the summer from Charleston to Houston, Denver, Newark, Chicago O'Hare and Dulles near Washington, D.C. Multiple nonstop flights are listed for some destinations.

Earlier on Thursday, American Airlines announced it would nearly double its offerings in Charleston next month as part of a nationwide increase to 55 percent of its flights in July 2019.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier will enhance weekday service from nine flights to 16 and weekend routes from eight to 15 next month.

From Charleston, American flies to Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Philadelphia, Chicago O’Hare and Reagan National in Washington, according to airline spokeswoman Leah Rubertino.

American said demand for travel increased in May, leading it to add more flights to its summer schedule and fly at 40 percent of capacity systemwide in July.

Among other nearby cities where American will add flights are Asheville, N.C., and Savannah, Ga.

The carrier also is increasing flights from hubs in Dallas-Forth Worth and Charlotte to destinations customers are searching and booking most, with increased flying to major cities in Florida, Gulf Coast cities as well as mountain destinations in the West as parks and other recreation venues reopen.