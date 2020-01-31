United Healthcare customers in South Carolina may have seen their private information exposed in a data breach that happened last year, the company said in a disclosure Friday.

First and last names, health plan information and private medical claims data all could have been compromised, United said. The health insurance company did not disclose how many of its customers' information was exposed.

Someone without permission gained access to member health information through a health care provider's portal. United said in its disclosure it was notified of the incident on Dec. 10; the breach happened sometime between July 30 and Nov. 13. Social Security numbers and financial information were not exposed.

"Upon discovery, we took prompt action to investigate the matter and put additional protections in place to prevent the occurrence of similar incidents in the future," the company said in a statement.

The company is also working with law enforcement, and an investigation is ongoing.

The insurance company said it has already contacted customers whose information was compromised. United is offering LifeLock identity theft protection at no cost to anyone affected. Any customers with questions can contact the representatives trained to help at 800-840-9963. Press option 1.