United Airlines to resume nonstop, daily flights between Charleston and Denver

Air travel is nowhere near where it was before the pandemic, but it is picking up at Charleston International.

The latest sign comes from United Airlines.

The Chicago-based carrier said Tuesday it will resume daily, nonstop flights between Charleston and Denver on Oct. 1, adding a needed boost to what has long been South Carolina's busiest airport.

Air service in July was down nearly 70 percent in Charleston from before the coronavirus grounded most carriers' routes across the nation. Still, that's better than the 96 percent plummet in passenger traffic in mid-April, during the height of the economic lockdown.

The returning, four-hour flight on a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft will leave the Lowcountry at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time and arrive in the Mile High City at 6:26 p.m. Mountain Time.

The return route departs from the Colorado capital at 10 a.m. Mountain Time and lands in the Holy City at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

Ticket sales are already underway.

Charleston airport officials hailed the returning flight not only for its service to the cultural and business offerings of Denver, but also for its connection to cities on the West Coast.

"It opens up a world of travel possibilities," Charleston International CEO Elliott Summey said.

Airport board chairwoman Helen Hill, who also heads tourism agency Explore Charleston, called United's resumption of service to Denver "a testament to the strength and resiliency of the travel industry and our region's reputation as a top destination."

United announced in 2018 it would add the nonstop daily flight between Charleston and Denver in June 2019. Then the virus outbreak struck earlier this year, and the airline scuttled the service.

When United added the flight to Colorado last year, it was the third carrier to serve the Centennial State from the Lowcountry.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines of Dallas offered flights as well between Charleston and Denver.

Neither of the carriers has resumed nonstop service between the two cities, according to their websites.

Frontier's nonstop flights return three times a week on April 13. Southwest's flight schedule has not been posted beyond April 11.