Another air carrier is launching nonstop service between the Holy City and the Mile High City.
Chicago-based United Airlines announced Monday it will add a daily, year-round flight between Charleston and Denver next June.
The first flight of the 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft will leave Denver at 5:35 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on June 6 and land in Charleston at 11:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, according to a company spokesman.
The four-hour flight will then depart the Lowcountry at 6:45 a.m. June 7 and arrive in the Colorado capital at 8:25 a.m.
Tickets sales will start Saturday.
The airline said its new schedule of flights will allow its customers "to easily and conveniently connect to United's newest destinations."
It also announced nonstop daily service to Eureka, Calif., from Denver and seasonal service between Denver and Fairbanks, Alaska.
United's decision to add service between Denver and Charleston follows an announcement last month from Southwest Airlines that it will begin a Saturday-only flight to Denver once again April 13 and continue through June 8.
Earlier this year, the Dallas-based airline offered seasonal routes in April and then boosted service to daily flights from June through August. It’s too early to tell if it will tack on the daily summer legs again, since the booking schedule only goes through June 8.
Denver-based Frontier Airlines, which launched service in Charleston earlier this year, offers three nonstop flights each week to its home base.
Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell called Denver "a jumping off site" for other destinations.
"Once you get to Denver, it’s fairly easy to get to the West Coast and the Southwest," he said. "It's a connection point."
Charleston's chief tourism official, Helen Hill, called United's decision another boon to the Lowcountry's already-thriving hospitality industry.
“United has taken a new view of the Charleston region by adding larger aircraft to our market over the past two years," said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston, also known as the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"In 2018 alone, we will enjoy a 35 percent increase in annual seats offered by United Airlines to extremely important markets with rich connecting opportunities beyond those cities," she said. "The announcement ... is clearly an indication that both visitors and locals have responded well to the additional capacity."
United currently offers 16 daily flights from Charleston, including six to Newark outside New York City, four to Chicago and three each to Houston and Washington Dulles.
Charleston International is the state’s busiest airport, with 3.99 million passengers coming and going last year. It’s expected to surpass that count and set a new record this year of more than 4.3 million, based on Campbell's estimates.
Through the first eight months of this year, 2.99 million people have flown in and out of Charleston.