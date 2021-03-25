United adding flights between Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and 7 Midwest cities

United Airlines will beef up its seasonal flights between three South Carolina coastal cities and the Midwest starting May 27 as more people get vaccinated and plan summer getaways.

The Chicago-based carrier is adding new nonstop service between seven cities in America's heartland and Charleston, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach.

United will offer uninterrupted flights from Charleston International, the state's busiest airport, to six cities, including three in Ohio and one each in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The carrier will add service three times a week to Cincinnati, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh along with flights to Columbus four times a week and Milwaukee twice a week.

Myrtle Beach International will pick up service three times a week to Cleveland and St. Louis and two flights each week to Milwaukee.

The airline is adding flights from Hilton Head to Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Pittsburgh and St. Louis three times a week and to Indianapolis four times each week.

"In the past few weeks we have seen the strongest flight bookings since the start of the pandemic," said Ankit Gupta, vice president of United’s domestic network for planning and scheduling.

“As we rebuild our schedule to meet that demand, adding in seasonal point-to-point flying is just one of the ways we are finding opportunities to add new ... service," he said.

Gupta also noted the airline will continue to adjust its flight schedule as conditions warrant during the pandemic.

Most of the new routes will use the Bombardier CRJ-550 aircraft that includes seats for 10 first-class passengers and 20 each for economy-plus and standard economy travelers.

Flights will continue until after Labor Day, Charleston airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

Nonstop flights to Milwaukee are a first from Charleston. Las Vegas-based Allegiant also offers service to the other five Midwestern cities from the Lowcountry.

"We have been on a steady track to returning to pre-COVID passenger volume, and the announcement by United will bring us a step closer," Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey said.

The addition of six new destinations more than doubles United’s nonstop flights out of Charleston and adds 18 weekly flights.

Charleston airport board chairwoman Helen Hill noted United's "continued confidence in the strength of the Charleston market" amid the pandemic recovery.

Hill, also CEO of tourism agency Explore Charleston, also pointed to Ohio as consistently being among the top states of origin for visitors to the Lowcountry and she welcomed the airport's inaugural nonstop service to Milwaukee and the additional flight options to other destinations.

Charleston airport officials expect airlines to offer 90 percent of the pre-pandemic capacity by the end of May, helping to boost the nearly decimated travel and hospitality industries over the past year amid the pandemic.

Charleston, like most airports across the U.S., has been operating at 40 percent of normal capacity for several months after plunging to just 4 percent in April 2020, during the height of the economic lockdown.

A turnaround in air travel is expected when March's passenger numbers are released next month.