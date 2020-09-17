Unemployment system still assisting roughly 227,830 people who are out of work in SC

Layoffs in South Carolina are slowing, according to the latest unemployment data, but there were still roughly 227,830 people in the state who relied on some form of jobless benefits during the last week of August.

The latest unemployment numbers compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor are a mixed bag for the state's workforce and overall economy.

Roughly, 4,283 people filed a new unemployment application in the state last week, which ended Sept. 11.

That's significantly more people than the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce was accustomed to handling before the coronavirus pandemic hit the state, but it's far fewer claims than the agency was dealing with in April and May.

The drop in new applications suggests businesses in the state were firing fewer people this month. That's a good sign as South Carolina tries to dig its way out of a deep economic hole.

"While we are still looking at initial claims that are double what they were pre-COVID, our state continues to bounce back," Dan Ellzey, DEW's director, said in a news release on Thursday.

The broader unemployment numbers, however, indicate the state is still suffering through one of the worst unemployment crises in its history.

Roughly 115,428 people who lost work earlier this year continued to pull money from the state unemployment trust fund during the final week in August. That number continues to decline, but it still rivals what the state experienced during height of the Great Recession.

The data also shows another 112,402 people in South Carolina were relying on new jobless aid that was made available through the federal government.

More than 64,000 of those people were contractors, self-employed individuals or so-called gig workers who would not normally qualify for state unemployment aid.

The other 48,193 were people who had already used up their 20 weeks of unemployment eligibility through the state and were relying on an extra 13 weeks of aid that Congress funded earlier this year.

All of those people are supporting themselves and their families on $326 per week, or less, depending on how much they made before they lost their jobs.

Congress continues to debate whether to expand unemployment payments nationwide, like it did between April and July when every eligible applicant received an extra $600 per week.

President Donald Trump diverted $44 billion in federal disaster aid last month to provide a temporary $300 boost to unemployment benefits.

But people in South Carolina are not yet receiving that aid, which will be backdated to Aug. 1. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered DEW to apply for the extra $300 per week that Trump offered states, but the agency as yet to start dispensing that money, which could cover only a few weeks.