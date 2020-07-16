Unemployment numbers show SC has not fully recovered its pre-pandemic economy

Tens of thousands of new applicants continue to sign up for unemployment benefits in South Carolina, signaling the state's economy will not rebound to its pre-pandemic levels any time soon.
Roughly 19,329 dislocated workers filed an initial unemployment claim with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce last week.
That's actually an increase of more than 3,000 applicants from the week before.
DEW, which manages the state's unemployment system, chalked up the jump in unemployment claimants to an annual increase that they see around Fourth of July every year.
“When looking at this claim week, the jump in numbers may be surprising, but it does track with an annual trend our agency sees each year around the 4th of July holiday," said Dan Ellzey, the director of DEW. "The week following the 4th of July has historically recorded a higher number of initial claims as it represents layoffs and closings for the holiday week."
But no matter how you account for the change, there is no denying that South Carolina's workforce is still taking a beating from the coronavirus pandemic and the corresponding recession.
Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows there were roughly 198,318 South Carolinians in total who were still seeking out unemployment benefits during the beginning of July. That number includes both new applicants and people who continued to certify unemployment claims from earlier this year.