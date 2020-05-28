Unemployment claims in SC remain stubbornly high amid reopening economy

The number of South Carolinians seeking unemployment benefits remains stubbornly high even as the state attempts to reopen parts of the economy that were shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 24,950 people filed a new application for unemployment insurance in the state between May 17 and May 23. That's down from the historical high that was set in early April, when more than 89,000 applicants signed up for unemployment benefits in a single week.

But the more troubling statistic is the number of South Carolinians who stayed on unemployment insurance by maintaining existing claims every week.

Roughly 240,276 people — nearly half of the workers who filed an application since mid March — continued to certify their claim as of May 16, the most recent data available.

That number suggests nearly a quarter of a million people didn't have a job to return to even as Gov. Henry McMaster relaxed many of the public health restrictions that were put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

Economists are watching those sustained unemployment claims closely to judge how long the economic downturn might last and whether the financial damage will result in a longer recession.

“While we see another downward-trending week; the number of people filing initial claims in South Carolina is still high, demonstrating the serious importance of the jobs that are now becoming available in our state as more and more businesses reopen their doors carefully and safely,” said Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

South Carolina's jobs report for April estimated that at least 12 percent of the state's available workforce was unemployed last month. The unemployment claims data released Thursday suggests the report for May might not improve much.

South Carolina certainly won't be returning to the 2.4 percent unemployment rate that it posted in January.

In total, DEW announced Thursday it has paid out more than $1.3 billion to dislocated workers since mid-March. Some of that is being pulled from the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, which is funded by taxes on businesses in the state. The rest comes from federal funding.

Those who find themselves out of work and on unemployment right now are still able to receive an additional $600 per week in benefits, due to legislation passed by Congress in late March.

But those extra benefits won't last forever. The program is set to expire in July. That means South Carolinians claiming unemployment after that point will go back to receiving, at most, $326 per week.