Unemployment benefits set to expire for over 100,000 people in SC by end of the year

The unemployment benefits for more than 100,000 South Carolinians are set to expire by the end of December, with an initial wave of roughly 24,000 people losing that emergency financial aid by the end of this week.

Altogether, three separate federal unemployment programs are set to lapse by the end of 2020, as the novel coronavirus continues to spread rapidly throughout the country and the state slowly recovers from a deep recession brought on by the global pandemic.

Two of those programs — Extended Benefits and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — are assisting roughly 64,000 dislocated workers who have already used up their 20 weeks of state unemployment eligibility. And the other program — known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — is providing benefits to roughly 42,000 contractors, self-employed people and so-called gig workers.

The tens of thousands of people who are collecting benefits through South Carolina's unemployment system are receiving on average around $227 per week. That means that a combined $22.7 million per week in federal aid will be stripped from the state's economy by January.

The bigger concern is the effect that will have on the individuals and families relying on the federal jobless benefits to pay rent or a monthly mortgage bill, buy groceries, visit the doctor and pay utility bills. The abrupt loss of those benefits is likely to add to the financial pressures already facing many South Carolinians.

Surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau suggest hundreds of thousands of people in South Carolina are already struggling to buy food and cover their housing costs during the public health crisis.

An estimated 17 percent of adults in South Carolina reported not having enough to eat in late November, according to those surveys. And 13 percent of South Carolinians were estimated to have already fallen behind on their rent or mortgage or were in danger of missing those payments in December.

South Carolina ranks below nearly every state in the country when it comes to those two survey results.

In recent weeks, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which manages the state's unemployment system, has issued warnings that the federal unemployment programs are set to end this month, and officials with the agency said they are prepared to help unemployed workers who need to find a new job or pivot into a new career path.

But that transition could be extremely difficult for the people who don't have a job waiting.

"As an administrator of the federal unemployment insurance programs, our agency understands the impact that the loss of weekly benefits can have on individuals, their families and their communities," DEW officials wrote in a press release last week.

Dan Ellzey, DEW's director, has repeatedly highlighted the number of jobs that are being advertised in South Carolina each month. In November, that included roughly 117,000 positions that were being marketed online.

That would seem to be enough to put almost everyone the unemployment system back to work.

But many economists have warned the positions that are available right now are not always going to be in areas of the state where unemployed people can get to them. Even worse, a large portion of the people who were laid off earlier this year may not have the necessary skills, training or education needed to land those jobs.

For instance, a significant number of the jobs being advertised in South Carolina are for roles in health care, management and technology — most of which require more than a high school education.

Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, told business officials in Charleston last month that there is a "labor market mismatch" in the current economy. The people who are out of work are unlikely to immediately fit into the industries that are hiring, and the people who are looking for jobs may be unwilling to make substantial investments like going back to school or moving across the state.

“These lower-income service workers — think servers — don’t have the skills for the jobs that are available, and many are frozen in place,” Barkin said. “Many are not ready to move to another city, or to invest in training for their next job given the uncertainty around the virus.”

A loss of income

Luther Bradley is one of the many South Carolinians who is feeling that pressure right now, and he's concerned that his high school diploma won't be enough for him to find a new job near his home in Barnwell County.

For more than a decade, Bradley worked as a contract employee for a company that sells magazines and other publications. The commissions and bonuses he made from that job allowed him to support himself and his family as he traveled around the country making sales door to door, he said.

But that position became unworkable this spring as the first cases of coronavirus began to pop up in communities across the United States. Knocking on doors and selling magazines to people became an impossible task, like many other jobs that required face-to-face interactions during the pandemic.

As a result, Bradley was forced into the unemployment system along with tens of thousands of other workers who lost their jobs earlier this year.

Bradley normally would not have been eligible to receive unemployment assistance. But as a result of the stimulus bill passed by Congress earlier this year, Bradley was able to qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provided benefits to gig workers, self-employed people and contractors for the first time.

The problem is that federal unemployment program will be cut off on Dec. 26, and when it does, Bradley said, he won't have any income at all.

"It's going to affect me and a lot of others," Bradley said Thursday. "I'm very concerned already. I don't know what I'm going to do."

There is no chance that Bradley will be rehired by the company he previously worked for while states continue to break records for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases each week, he said. And at 49 years old, he's concerned that other businesses that are hiring or offering retraining opportunities will look to younger employees first.

"People ain't to eager to hire older people," he said.

Bradley continues to apply for jobs each week when he certifies his unemployment claim, but so far, that hasn't turned up any opportunities for him.

A new stimulus package

Nationwide, roughly 19 million people were still trying to claim some form of unemployment benefit late last month. And more than 13 million of those Americans will become ineligible for assistance if the federal unemployment programs are allowed to expire at the end of this month.

Joey Von Nessen, a research economists with the University of South Carolina, said if the unemployment benefits do expire it could hurt consumer spending in the United States again. That spending feeds roughly 70 percent of the national economy.

"Those are benefits that will not be spent in the local economy," Von Nessen said.

The only hope of the unemployment benefits being extended now rests with Congress. The Post and Courier contacted every member of South Carolina's congressional delegation on Thursday to ask whether they supported extending the federal unemployment programs through the early part of next year. The newspaper also contacted Nancy Mace, who will take over the state's 1st Congressional seat in January.

Rep. Joe Wilson's office said he supports extending the federal unemployment aid as long as the weekly benefits people receive don't exceed what those individuals were earning before they were laid off. That was in reference to the extra $600 per week that Congress provided to every eligible unemployment applicant from early April through the end of July.

"Anything more incentivizes recipients to remain unemployed," Wilson said in a prepared statement.

Rep. William Timmons is in the same camp. In a prepared statement, Timmons recognized that there "will still be people who need assistance," but he said he did not want extend the federal programs if people could earn more from unemployment benefits than they could at low-wage jobs.

Kevin Bishop, a spokesman for Sen. Lindsey Graham, suggested South Carolina's senior senator might be interested in extending the existing federal unemployment programs into early next year.

"He has been working with a bipartisan group of legislators to provide COVID relief," Bishop said. "They continue to discuss various proposals."

Congressional leaders have been trying to negotiate another round of federal stimulus to help boost the nation's economy for months now. But that effort has gained more traction recently as news signs have begun to point to a possible slow down in the economic recovery.

Mace, who will replace Rep. Joe Cunningham in office next year, doesn't believe Congress should wait until next year when she is seated to extend the unemployment aid.

“Congress needs to act immediately to pass extended unemployment benefits for those who are out of work through no fault of their own," she said in a prepared statement.

Federal lawmakers are now centering the stimulus debate around a $908 billion proposal that was put forward by a bipartisan group of lawmakers earlier this month. But members of Congress are still struggling to iron out some of the more contentious issues they want to see in the proposed stimulus package.

Republicans, for instance, want the bill to include liability protections for businesses so they can't be sued for their handling of the virus. And Democrats want the bill to include aid for state and local governments, which have seen their tax revenues decline this year.

If a compromise can't be reached soon, tens of thousands of South Carolinians may lose their last remaining source of income.