A new rule proposed for Charleston walking tours seems like common sense: no group may block the public right-of-way.
But the specific language isn't spelled out in the city's rules now, and adding it could help the Department of Livability and Tourism with enforcement, said director Dan Riccio.
The department has received complaints from both residents and other guides about tour groups blocking sidewalks or standing in streets, he said.
Though there is a "very small number" of offenders, getting the policy on the books could make the ordinance stronger, he said.
The city's tourism enforcement officers have encountered some resistance when approaching guides about the issue. Some, when confronted, have countered that they cannot be penalized for blocking the right-of-way without a specific law on the books, Riccio said.
Under the new ordinance, if a tourism enforcement officer sees a tour group blocking public pathways, that officer would capture video or photo evidence of the violation and then address the guide after, but not during, the tour.
"We don't want to send any negative overtones to visitors," Riccio said.
Finding and following up with a guide is usually pretty easy since, until last August, all guides were required to be certified and registered with the city.
The majority of Charleston's tour guides are still part of that certification program, but after a federal judge ruled last year that the city's mandatory testing program violated free speech rights, the city has said that guides are encouraged, though not required, to take its tour guide exam.
That could change. The city filed a notice with the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., in January, challenging the 2018 ruling. No major developments have occurred since that filing.
Lee Ann Bain, the president of the Charleston Tour Association, said she thinks the proposed ordinance change is fair to guides.
She said the "vast majority" already abide by the rule, she said, and the ordinance would help to clarify the city's standards.
If a guide is found guilty of violating the new right-of-way rule, he or she could be fined a maximum of $1,087, Riccio said. The actual amount due would be up to the livability court judge to decide.
The proposed ordinance was passed by Charleston's Tourism Commission last month and came before City Council for the first of three votes Tuesday.
It passed that step, ad did two other changes to the tourism ordinance: one that specifies the rules which the Tourism Commission must follow in its meetings and another which adds language related to the new GPS-enabled system for tracking carriage horses' waste on city streets.
Those changes will still need to pass a second reading and receive final approval from City Council before they can be enforced.