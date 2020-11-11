Uber to dispatch its new 'Reserve' service to Charleston

Charleston is one of 20 markets where Uber Technologies is rolling out a new service that could drive business away from taxicabs, limousines and other competitors.
The ride-hailing app developer said Uber Reserve will be available early next week, giving users "added control" by enabling them to book rides and lock in fares up to 30 days in advance.
The feature will be limited at first to the pricier Uber Black and Uber Black SUV luxury-vehicle bookings.
"It helps you meet those moments that call for more assurance, like a doctor’s appointment, important meeting, or when you’re heading to the airport to meet a loved one," the San Francisco-based company said on its website this week.
The new option will assign a driver when the reservation is confirmed to take "the guesswork out of who to expect at pickup, well before your trip starts," Uber said.
And Reserve bookings will be offered first to specific drivers if the passenger previously designated one or more as a top "five-star" favorite.
"Reserve requests will be claimed by drivers on a first-come, first-serve basis," Uber said. "And if they don’t wish to commit to Reserve trips, they don’t have to; it’s just one more option."
In addition, Uber is hoping to entice users with an expanded 15-minute grace period and a $50 rebate for late pickups.
The company told the technology news website TechCrunch it was working on the new booking feature before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March. The company said it accelerated the rollout after it noticed that "scheduling trips on Uber has become increasingly popular during these uncertain times."
Initially, at least, Reserve won't be available anywhere in in South Carolina other than Charleston. The 20 launch markets are mostly major cities, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, New York, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Seattle.
An executive for Uber rival Lyft told CNBC on Wednesday that his company already offers a similar 30-day reservation option on its ride-hailing app.