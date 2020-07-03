Uber partners with family of SC college student killed during mistaken ride-share

More than a year after a University of South Carolina senior was murdered after getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride, her parents' foundation and the company say they are teaming up to make the widely used ride-hailing app safer for students.

Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and killed in March 2019 after trying to catch a ride in Columbia's Five Points district. A judge denied bond for Nathaniel Rowland, the Clarendon County man charged in her death, in June.

A push for safety reforms followed the 21-year-old New Jersey native's death.

After debating several possible safety laws targeted to ride-hailing services, South Carolina passed a law requiring drivers for ride-hailing services to post a sticker to their windshields showing their license plate numbers. Passengers can confirm the license plate number in the app.

Josephson's parents, Seymour and Marci Josephson, began the What’s My Name Foundation based on a question riders should ask drivers before getting into vehicles. Later in 2019, Uber introduced a feature where riders and drivers have to verify a four-digit pin in order to ensure they are paired correctly.

What's My Name has also urged colleges, businesses and local governments to create "safety zones" designated for pickups. Uber says the partnership with the foundation will bring renewed focus to the topic of campus safety.

“Given the unimaginable loss of our daughter, Samantha Josephson, the mission of educating the public on rideshare safety has always started with college students”, Josephson's father said in a statement. “We are proud to announce this partnership with Uber, an organization that has already demonstrated its commitment to rideshare safety that includes existing alliances with colleges and universities around the world.”