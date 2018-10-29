A newcomer to South Carolina wants to make it easier for customers to book lawn services — by mapping their yards using satellite images and connecting them with a local mowing and gardening business.
Lawn Love launched in South Carolina in mid-October. Since its beginnings in 2014 in San Diego, it has expanded to 120 cities in 28 states, branding itself as the "Uber for lawn care."
Contractors sign up to complete jobs through Lawn Love's software. Customers can input their specific needs into the app.
The software takes satellite images of the user's home address and calculates how much it would cost to take care of the lawn. It measures the size of the roof — should you ever request a roof-cleaning service — and the width of the sidewalk. The algorithm blends all these variables together to come up with a price quote.
Users can choose what kinds of services they want done, including mowing, lawn fertilization, raking and gutter cleaning. Jeremy Yamaguchi, the company's founder and CEO, said using Lawn Love is "a more modern, delightful experience as a customer." No more checks left under the front mat, he said.
"We are essentially bringing this old, offline service into the 21st century," Jeremy said.
It is not the first company of its kind to offer the same kind of service in Charleston. Each seems to be different in small ways; Lawn Love seems to want to distinguish itself for its partnerships with local businesses.
Takl offers broader "home services," which includes lawn care, with an upfront price rather than a calculated quote like Lawn Love's. Takl also began allowing workers to bid for jobs in 2017.
Other sites like TruGreen offer a similar online booking interface for the customer, but the company employs its own workers. There are other applications out there offering something close to Lawn Love, such as LawnGuru, which advertises for "on-demand outdoor services" and doesn't appear to operate in South Carolina. GreenPal isn't open for business in South Carolina, either.
Lawn Love does not. Rather, it contracts with small businesses who use their software and connect with customers through its application. In that way, it is similar to Uber or Lyft.
If a lot of companies seem to be advertising themselves as "the Uber of" the service they offer, that's because those jobs and services are ever more popular among both customers and workers. These sorts of services are considered to be part of the gig economy. A recent Gallup poll estimated 36 percent of all employees have some sort of gig work arrangement.
Lawn Love takes a cut of the job, ranging from 5 to 15 percent, Yamaguchi said. They have partnered with more than 50 "lawn pros" in Charleston so far, he said. Each contractor has to go through a background check.
And unlike Uber, Lawn Love isn't completely a la carte. Customers book their services in groups of visits.
The prices are lower if the contractor comes weekly. It costs more if you want to space out their jobs.
Lawn Love employs about 100 people, none of whom are lawn care workers, Yamaguchi said.