The cost for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft will go up Oct. 1 at Charleston International after the board that oversees the airport voted unanimously Thursday to levy a new fee, though a bit lower than proposed.

The app-based transportation providers must pay the Aviation Authority $3.25 each time passengers are dropped off at the state's busiest airport. The fee was first proposed at $3.50, but board members didn't want Charleston to have the highest rate in the region.

The new charge will be passed onto the Uber and Lyft riders since it's applied to the cost in the ride-hailing services' apps.

In letters to the airport board before the vote, Uber and Lyft asked for action to be postponed. Uber said the new charge "unfairly penalizes riders" while Lyft said it would create "an uneven playing field."

Lyft called the board's move disheartening while Uber referred to its previous comments in the letter to the board.

"We're disappointed that the Charleston County Aviation Authority has chosen to move ahead with adding new fees to rideshare without ensuring a level playing field across ground transportation providers," said Lyft spokeswoman Campbell Matthews.

She said Lyft hopes to continue conversations with airport officials to ensure "affordable and reliable rides."

The new fee is in line with the amount charged at the much larger Charlotte Douglas International Airport. It raised its pickup and drop-off fees to $3.25 in July.

Charleston International already charges $3.50 when passengers are picked up by Uber and Lyft drivers. That fee will not change. Airports in Columbia and Myrtle Beach charge $2 and $3, respectively, for pickups. Neither imposes a drop-off fee.

"We want to be competitive, but not the highest in the region," said Aviation Authority Finance Director Doug Boston. "It's a concession of sorts to our business partners. ... We think they have been treated fairly."

The new fee does not affect the 49 taxi vehicles that operate at the airport. They pay a different set of fees because they are based at the airport. Those fees include $120 a year for a license to serve the terminal, $120 a year to use the staging area and $200 a month per vehicle.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Airport officials said because the fee structure is so different for taxis serving the airport, there is no true way to compare them to Uber and Lyft providers.

Airport spokesman Spencer Pryor also added that taxis that serve the airport do not operate elsewhere while Uber and Lyft drivers can serve the entire region.

The airport has seen about 30 percent growth annually in the volume of travelers using ride-hailing services since 2016, and Boston said the fee is needed to help offset the more than $3 million cost of building a new parking lot for transportation providers along with related spending. Taxis will share the new 200-space lot with Uber and Lyft drivers.

The adopted fee, at the new approved rate, is expected to generate about $840,000 a year in revenue for the airport. It makes about $900,000 annually from the current pickup fee.