US stocks fall, bond prices rise
NEW YORK — Stocks ended modestly lower and bond prices rose on Wall Street Thursday as investors turned cautious, shifting money into lower-risk holdings.
The selling, which lost some of its momentum toward the end of the day, came as traders weighed the implications of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and new data showing slower U.S. economic growth.
Communication services, health care and energy stocks accounted for a big slice of the sell-off, which erased some of the market's gains from the day before.
Consumer product makers, real estate companies and utilities, which are viewed as more defensive sectors, notched gains. Bond prices rose.
The U.S. congressional inquiry into Trump is throwing more volatility into an already sensitive market, particularly on trade issues. Traders also found no comfort in the Commerce Department's latest economic snapshot, which showed the U.S. economy grew at a modest pace in the second quarter.
"We're giving back, clearly, some of yesterday's gains," said Jeramey Lynch, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "It's just the uncertainty."
Pending home sales rebound in Aug.
WASHINGTON — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in August, signaling that low mortgage rates may spark a sustained turnaround for the housing market.
The National Association of Realtors says its pending home sales index rose 1.6 percent to 107.3 in August. Pending home sales are up 2.5 percent from their pace a year ago.
Lower borrowing costs have been slowly boosting buyer demand. Persistently high prices, driven up by a tight supply of available homes, had previously blunted the benefits of low mortgage rates. Economists are optimistic that low mortgage rates will reverse the trend but say home construction will also need to pick up for the market to fully recover.
Pending sales is a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later.
J&J appeals $572M opioid ruling
OKLAHOMA CITY — Consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson is appealing an Oklahoma judge's $572 million order against the company and its subsidiaries for helping fuel the state's opioid crisis.
The company filed an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday, arguing the ruling was an "unprecedented interpretation of Oklahoma public nuisance law."
In his ruling last month, Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman ordered the company to pay $572 million to help address the damage the opioid crisis has caused in the state. Attorneys for the company have said that figure was grossly inflated.
The state had presented the judge with a plan that would have cost up to $17.5 billion over 30 years.
A spokesman for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said his office was reviewing the appeal.
McDonald's pecks at plant-based burger
NEW YORK — McDonald's is finally taking a nibble of the plant-based burger.
In a very limited test in Canada, McDonald's said Thursday that it's introducing the PLT, or the plant, lettuce and tomato burger. It will be available for 12 weeks in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario by the end of the month.
Sam's Club launches health care pilot
NEW YORK — Walmart-owned Sam's Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost.
Starting early October, Sam's Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, says Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam's Club Health and Wellness.
The move comes as health care expenses place a growing strain on the budgets of many families and individuals, even those that have coverage. Sam's Club emphasized that the new initiative is not a health insurance plan but a discount health program that can supplement insurance and bring down out-of-pocket costs.
Mortgage rates in US fall this week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week following a sharp rise the week before, making September the most volatile month for the key 30-year loan since March.
Mortgage rates have been running near historic lows, spurring prospective homebuyers, amid an uncertain economic outlook. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.64 percent from 3.73 percent last week. By contrast, the average rate stood at 4.72% a year ago.
A sharply divided Federal Reserve last week cut its benchmark short-term interest rate for a second time this year but declined to signal that further cuts are likely in 2019. The Fed rate influences many consumer and business loans.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.16% from 3.21% last week.
Maserati looks to boost production
MILAN — Luxury carmaker Maserati said Thursday it would invest the equivalent of $1.8 billion as it boosts Italian production with a new super-sports car and a utility vehicle as well as the launch of a hybrid version of the successful Ghibli sedan.
Maserati, which is owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is counting on the key product launches for a turnaround after a tough few quarters marked by lower sales and dealer stock reductions.
The hybrid Ghibli will begin production next year in the city of Turin. Maserati also confirmed plans to make a new super sports car in Modena, the brand's northern Italy headquarters, and a utility vehicle in Cassino, south of Rome. The sportscar will be unveiled in the first six months of next year, a spokesperson said.
Maserati said it is "reinforcing the importance of Italy" as its center of production. Investments of 800 million euros are earmarked for Cassino, where a new production line is set to open next year, and in Turin, where updated versions of the GrandTurismo and GranCabrio also will be produced.
In all, 10 production launches are planned between 2020 and 2023.