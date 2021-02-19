U-Haul wants to build 6-story King St. storage building; Charleston says not so fast

A moving company that owns a prime King Street location in downtown Charleston wants to build a six-story storage building on its property, but the city says it's not allowed under current land-use restrictions.

Phoenix-based U-Haul Moving & Storage recently submitted plans to erect the structure on the 1.5-acre site it owns at 584 King St.

The building would be about 86 feet tall and encompass 171,392 square feet on the southwestern corner of the lot at Spring and King streets. Sixty percent of the units would be climate-controlled.

"This proposal is not allowed under current zoning," city of Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said Feb. 19. "They would have to make a request for a change in zoning, and they have not done that."

A U-Haul representative did not respond on Feb. 19 for comment about the company's plans.

City planning manager Christopher Morgan said the site is zoned for general business, but the city tightened its standards in 2017 to limit the proliferation of mini-storage units, a move that restricted the U-Haul site from adding them.

The move came after public outcry over a four-story storage structure that was built in 2013 on St. Andrews Boulevard on a West Ashley property that was outside city limits.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The new standard says storage units can't be within 200 feet of a mixed-use district for residences, Morgan said. A seven-story student housing development called Hoffler Place opened in 2019 directly across from the U-Haul site.

The moving giant's latest move comes five years after the company presented plans to build a five-story storage facility on the property.

That proposal never materialized as the city expressed interest in trying to acquire the parcel for a park. No headway was made on that effort.

Until about 10 years ago, upper King Street was mostly boarded up and an undesirable destination for real estate investors. Development over the past decade has changed that.

Twin hotels flank the south side along Spring Street, Hoffler Place sits on the west side of King, and long-range plans are in the works to redevelop property owned by The Post and Courier's parent into a mix of mid-rise uses along Columbus and King streets.