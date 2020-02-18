Two more big-box spaces in Columbia area jumping into the trampoline business

COLUMBIA — The Columbia area continues to change its big-box retail spaces from closed grocers and clothiers into large recreation centers with trampolines with two more facilities on their way.

The former HH Gregg electronics store and Stein Mart store along Bower Parkway near the Harbison corridor are being combined for an Urban Air Adventure Park.

Work on the 61,000-square-foot site is underway with a revised goal of opening the business this summer in the Columbiana Station retail strip, according to Kimberly Goetz of the Site Centers real estate group.

Urban Air is a fast-growing national chain of trampoline parks with 115 locations open and another 145 under development, according to the company website.

In addition to multiple ways for kids to play on trampolines, the park will have a climbing wall, a ropes course and what it calls an indoor roller coaster. Like many such parks, it will earn part of its business by hosting events including children's birthday parties.

The park initially was announced by Urban Air last June but did not meet its initial opening plan for the end of 2019.

Another trampoline park, Summit Adventure Park, is coming to the former Reid's grocery store site in Cayce.

In addition to trampolines, Summit will have a dodge-ball area and an agility course patterned after the show "American Ninja Warrior," according to its website. No opening date for the site at 2245 Charleston Highway.

Columbia has been converting its open big-box spaces into recreational uses, while those big spaces have been going to other retailers often in other parts of the state, according to Rox Pollard, retail director in South Carolina for Colliers.

Other retailers have been ready to jump into big vacancies elsewhere in the state from Anderson to Camden, Pollard said, despite the trend of retailers wanting to have smaller physical footprints. Columbia, however, has been putting its big spaces to new recreational uses.

Surge Adventure Park opened in 2019 in a former warehouse space in Columbia's Northeast, and Adrenaline Entertainment Center operates in a former grocery site on Garners Ferry Road. Stars and Strikes, featuring bowling, an arcade and other entertainment, is opening this month in a former Piggly Wiggly store in Irmo.

Bone-In closing at BullStreet

Just under two weeks after announcing a pivot away from regular meal service to focus exclusively on special events, Columbia chef Scott Hall said he is closing his restaurant Bone-In Barbeque.

Bone-In was one of the first businesses to land at Columbia’s BullStreet District, setting up shop in a space adjacent to Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies baseball team. Outdoor retailer REI is set open in the district in May, and a Starbucks is slated to follow in 2021.

Palate in West Columbia

Palate will be the new restaurant at 116 State St. in West Columbia. It combine Asian and Southern cuisines with a heavy focus on seafood, according to new co-owners Sally Wu and executive chef Levi Whitlock. The space was used for years by 116 State

This is the first sit-down restaurant for the owners, after the fast-casual approach of Wu's Fresh Poke, which has three Midlands locations. “We’re still learning, as time goes we’ll change things here and there,” Wu said. “We don’t know what to expect!”

Openings and closings

Bubba's Biscuit was expected to open its Main Street Lexington location on Monday after finding success in Columbia's Olympia neighborhood. ... The Subway location on Marshall Street near Prisma Richland hospital is closed for renovations. ... Reopening this week after renovations is the Hardee's at 7942 Garners Ferry Road.

