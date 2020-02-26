Two Midlands boat makers expand as strong sales expected to continue through 2020

COLUMBIA — Boats are getting bigger and so are a couple Midlands boat makers.

In the last two months two companies — Xplor Boatworks in Columbia and Sea Pro Boats in Whitmire — have announced expansion plans as the boat market continues to ride the tide of the nation’s longest period of economic expansion.

Xplor Boatworks has been in business for more than three years and has about 20 employees, with plans to double the size of its staff and its 50,000-square-foot facility in the next year. Owner Frankie Marion expects to have 60 to 100 employees in the next two to three years.

Marion operates C1 Films making adventure-style videos. Xplor Boatworks was a product of that.

As part of its Xplor video series, the C1 crew filmed themselves living off the ocean, only eating what they caught, Marion said. But they needed a different boat — one that could fit tents, cameras, sleeping bags and more.

So they issued themselves another challenge, build a boat in six days. They would take that boat 900 miles around the Louisiana Delta, Marion said, and along the way people wanted to know where they too could get one.

One county to the north, Sea Pro Boats made a resurgence in mid-2015 after several years off the market, investing $5.5 million in a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Newberry County and hiring 238 people, according to the state Commerce Department.

Less than five years later, co-owner Jimmy Hancock said they're closing on the purchase of a second property about 40 miles to the east in Winnsboro. Fairfield County has a $1.25 million state grant to help offset part of the company's $3 million in expansion costs. Tax credits are also being provided for jobs created.

Hancock started Sea Pro in 1988 with his brother before selling in 2004 to Brunswick Corp., which makes Mercury engines and boats. Brunswick would close the boat shop five years later, amid the Great Recession, along with a number of other companies it had acquired.

Hancock and Tidewater Boats’ founder Preston Wrenn joined forces to resurrect the brand.

The company will continue to make its smaller model boats in Whitmire but the facility's low ceiling height makes building bigger boats difficult. Hancock said production on its 26-foot model will be moved to the new Winnsboro site, where a 28-foot, 32-foot and a couple other new models will be built come June.

“That’s kind of the trend; everybody is going bigger,” Hancock said. "A lot have stopped building smaller boats all together. We're not looking to expand our smaller boat line at all."

The reason: the national economy has been strong and more buyers can afford them.

Sales of new powerboats in the U.S. held steady in 2019 at about 280,000 boats, worth $42 billion, according to the latest numbers from the National Marine Manufacturers Association. That's the second highest sales volume since 2007. Sales this year are expected to go up as much as 2 percent.

"With the economy being good there's been more expendable income to go around the last five years," Marion said.

South Carolina accounted for $661 million in sales, up 4 percent from 2017 and the tenth highest sales volume in the country. Though that growth rate is lower than the 12 percent jump the state saw in sales from 2016 to 2017.

"With places like Charleston and Beaufort, our coastal real estate is exploding," Marion said, and many of the new residents may not have lived near water and boating before. "That's driving a lot of growth."

Lakes Marion and Moultire are other boating hot spots, as well as Lake Murray.

"Columbia is one of our stronger markets," said Hancock, whose boats are sold nationwide by 45 dealers.

On a much smaller scale, Xplor Boatworks, expects to work with 12 dealers by year's end.

These latest expansions follow two others announced by boat makers in 2018.

The beginning of that year, Tidewater Boats in Lexington County invested $8.3 million in a second facility and added 100 new jobs to start making larger model boats. The company received tax credits for the new positions created.

Five months later, a Lowcountry boat manufacturer that had nearly moved its business out of state a decade earlier said it would double its workforce over five years and invest $3 million to expand. At that time Pioneer Boats said it planned output of 30 boats a week.

In return, Colleton County spent $100,000 in state grant money to offset part of the expansion cost.