A fast-food chicken restaurant in downtown Charleston might be sizzling again by the spring.
Church's Chicken at 492 Meeting St. is tentatively set to reopen "sometime in April," according to the Atlanta-based company's spokeswoman Kim Miller.
The restaurant quietly closed its doors a few weeks ago for the second time in less than a year.
It originally went dark suddenly one year ago this month after disputes over unpaid loans, rent and back taxes totaling more than $3.3 million with a South Carolina franchisee.
After last year's closings of several restaurants in the Charleston area caught up in the legal entanglement, Church’s Chicken corporate headquarters said the company was trying to secure new leases so the locations could open as company-operated restaurants.
The restaurant on Meeting Street reopened in late April along with others that were closed.
Four others in the region — in West Ashley, Moncks Corner and two in North Charleston — remain open. Another on Rivers Avenue near Aviation Avenue in North Charleston is closed. Miller did not immediately say whether it will reopen or not.