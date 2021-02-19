TSA outlines summer travel plan for SC's airports to spread out projected passenger rebound

NORTH CHARLESTON — The projected return of up to 80 percent of normal passenger levels at South Carolina's larger airports by mid-summer will lead to a new problem at security checkpoints.

“It will create a distancing issue in our queuing areas,” said David McMahon, federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration in S.C.

It won’t be as much of a problem in Charleston where the TSA checkpoint has a large number of lanes, but McMahon believes it will present a social distancing problem at some other airports in the state with fewer lanes and different checkpoint configurations.

“We will staff all lanes to spread people out so they won’t bottleneck and create a problem in the queuing area,” he said.

To get ready for the expected surge in travelers by this summer, McMahon recently hired six new officers in Charleston and is looking to hire a handful of others at the state's other airports.

He believes passenger levels, now at about 40 percent of normal levels, will double by mid-summer at airports in tourist destinations such as Charleston and Myrtle Beach as vacation travel picks back up. Meanwhile, he foresees travel rates returning to about 60 percent of normal levels in Columbia and Greenville-Spartanburg airports by mid-year.

TSA employs about 375 people across South Carolina. Charleston is home to 125 of them. Generally, two or three TSA checkpoint lanes are open in Charleston, but more could be used on busier weekends. When all six lanes at Charleston's airport are open, 36 employees will work at each of two shifts.

A queuing backup wasn't a problem in January, and it probably won't be a cause of concern until the weather turns warmer, more people are vaccinated and travelers feel safe again.

Last month, passenger levels remained depressed by 60 percent from a year ago, when airport officials were expecting another record-breaking year after posting a 7.5 jump in passenger levels in normally slow January.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

That lofty projection evaporated with the onset of the coronavirus last March, and 2021 is not expected to break any records either.

Last month, just over 121,000 ticket holders made their way through the terminal. That’s down from more than 304,000 arrivals and departures in January 2020. Still, a 60 percent decline is better than the 96 percent plunge last April at the height of the government-ordered economic lockdown.

February’s numbers probably won’t see much improvement either, but airport officials believe warmer weather in the spring and the continuing administering of vaccines as they become available will slowly lead to an uptick in passengers.

To help boost the number of people who are vaccinated and, in turn, the number of possible passengers, Charleston International employee volunteers have helped the Medical University of South Carolina administer 3,320 vaccines on three different days since the start of the new year at the airport, which also serves as a testing site in a shiny new $90 million parking deck that's going mostly unused.

“The faster we get people healthy, the faster we get them back on planes and the faster we get back to normal,” airport CEO Elliott Summey said.

Airport board Chairwoman Helen Hill, also the head of regional tourism agency Explore Charleston, said some people might not be comfortable going into a doctor’s office or inside a building for a vaccine, and drive-thru shots in the arm are a remedy.

“To be able to stay in your car and get the vaccine, it’s something else,” she said.