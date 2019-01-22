Bomb-sniffing dogs still make their rounds throughout Charleston International Airport.
Federal security workers still operate baggage screens and scan passengers for prohibited items.
And they all continue to show up for work without pay as the partial government shutdown enters its fifth week.
Steven Corey oversees 550 Transportation Security Workers at different airports across South Carolina, and the federal security director said operations continue as normal as affected federal employees approach their second pay period without a check on Friday.
D'Allessandro's Pizza was the first Charleston restaurant to offer free food and soft drinks to TSA workers on Jan. 11 and since then a wave of others has followed.
"It's gotten so much so, we have to schedule them," Corey said. "The outpouring of community support has been overwhelming."
About 50 restaurants or food vendors have supplied meals to TSA workers in Charleston, and other services have been offered as well.
Attraction tickets, legal services and diapers and formula for workers with young children are among items supplied or offered to affected employees.
One passenger showed up Tuesday with a bag of free doughnuts to offer TSA agents.
TSA workers don't often get a lot of good remarks for searching people's bags and patting them down, but Corey said the shutdown has changed attitudes.
"You see passengers coming through, patting us on the back and thanking us," Corey said. "It's humbling, quite frankly."
He said the TSA crews continue to show up because "they are committed to the mission."
"We are seeing a slight increase in those calling in sick across the state, but it's nothing critical," Corey said.
Some of that, he said, was flu-related.
Each worker's financial situation might be different, but Corey said TSA workers are making do for now.
"If they miss another pay cycle, it's going to be hurtful for some folks," he said.
About 160 TSA employees work at Charleston International. Though they couldn't give their names, some said they have already begun to dip into savings to make mortgage or rent payments. One said her church called to offer help, but she said she was fine for now.
Corey said the federal agency has a contingency plan in case a number of furloughed employees don't come to work. It involves moving agents from less busy airports to those with more passenger traffic.
In that case, the federal government would have to pick up the tab for housing temporarily relocated workers.
For now, Corey said there has been no deep impact in South Carolina. He advised travelers to allow a little more time to go through security.
Passengers on Tuesday sympathized with workers continuing to show up without pay.
"I hope TSA will strike so we can get an end to the government shutdown," said Janie Wiltshire of Abbeville as she made her way through the checkpoint for a vacation in the Azores. "Until somebody takes a stand, we won't have an end to this."
When she made it through the security line, she said it was the longest it had ever taken her to get through.
Nicole Herrman of Mount Pleasant also said getting through the checkpoint was a little slow.
"But I don't mind it," she said before darting off for a flight to Richmond, Va. "It's for our safety."
Herrman said the shutdown hasn't affected her personally and called working without pay an unsettling prospect.
"I would think after missing two paychecks that it will start to hurt," she said.
Dr. Robert Cain of Austin, Texas, called the shutdown a "major, major burden" for a lot of federal employees.
"Most of these people work paycheck to paycheck," he said as he gathered his belongings for the flight home after going through the checkpoint. "It's unfair."
He called on the president and Congress to reach a compromise soon.
"Hopefully, a decision can be made and the government can reopen," Cain said.