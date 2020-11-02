Trump's 2018 North Charleston sale stands out in 'Stark' contrast

It wasn’t the humblest of the 10 properties President Donald Trump has unloaded since taking office, but a North Charleston building he once owned stands out as a bit of an oddball compared to the others.
Forbes last week published a report tallying the commander-in-chief’s real estate divestments, which have totaled $118 million since the 2016 election. It found that a vacant 158,400-square-foot warehouse off Azalea Drive was No. 7 based on the $4.1 million it fetched a couple of years ago.
It’s the only property Trump has sold during his presidency that wasn’t residential in nature. The rest of the group included a Beverly Hills mansion, Las Vegas condominiums and cliffside home lots at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles. The least-expensive transaction was the $150,000 sale of a 25 percent stake in an obscure residential venture in Norfolk, Va., that he likely inherited from his father, who built homes in that area of the country decades ago.
The North Charleston property is an unglamorous 158,400-square-foot industrial structure on Pace Street in Stark Industrial Park that once housed a Lockheed aircraft parts maker.
Trump wound up with it in 2014 after bailing out son Don Jr. from a failed business that had owned the property and was on the brink of defaulting on the mortgage. The president, through his D B Pace Acquisition LLC, bought the $3.65 million debt from Deutsche Bank before the loan came due and foreclosed on the real estate, a move that sprung his namesake from his financial jam.
The current owner, which is a company that includes one of Trump Jr.'s partners in the failed North Charleston business, told The Post and Courier shortly after its February 2018 purchase that it was looking to sell the property. As of last week, it still owned it.
Gotcha a hot potato
An e-mobility company that was stood up in Charleston and sold this year could be changing hands again as its Canadian owner has reported millions in losses.
Gotcha Mobility's publicly traded parent, Last Mile Holdings, said in a disclosure last week it had hired financial advisers to explore ways to "enhance shareholder value" based on "ongoing discussions with certain potential strategic partners who have expressed an interest in transacting with the company." The other parties were not identified, and the company could not assure that a sale or any other deal would be result from the talks.
Gotcha, which rents electric bikes and scooters primarily in college towns around the country and was backed by private equity investors, was acquired by Last Mile in March.
The Vancouver-based company has reported financial troubles since then. Its auditor threw a red flag to investors over the summer, writing in the annual disclosure with Canadian securities officials it is unclear the company will be able to continue.
Last Mile recently reported a $3.4 million loss for the second quarter. That same day, its chief financial officer resigned after about three months on the job.
It's the latest in a string of leadership departures at Last Mile. Two board members left in September. And Sean Flood, who founded Gotcha in 2009, resigned in June. The company still has an office in Charleston and operates the city's bike-share program, called Holy Spokes.
Last Mile CEO Max Smith said in a statement last week that the businesses "are undervalued assets." Its stock has been trading below 3 U.S. cents, down from a 52-week high of 60 cents.
All or nothing
The newly bankrupt restaurant operator Ruby Tuesday got almost everything it requested as it seeks to shed some of its real estate baggage in South Carolina and elsewhere.
The Tennessee-based chain asked the judge overseeing its court-supervised restructuring to allow it to formally break the leases for 185 U.S. locations that it shut down earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic upended the economy. The hit list, which was disclosed in the Oct. 7 bankruptcy filing, included a dozen sites in the Palmetto State.
It didn’t go off without a minor hitch. The landlord for the Ruby Tuesday at 511 Bush River Road near Dutch Square Center in Columbia cried foul.
SCF RD Funding IV LLC, an affiliate of Princeton, N.J.-based Essential Properties Realty Trust, filed a formal objection. It said the Midlands site and three others around the country that are on the chopping block are part of a master lease agreement that covers 10 restaurants in nine states. The terms of the blanket contract “provide a single rental payment” for all of the buildings, according to a court filing.
The landlord argued that Ruby Tuesday “cannot cherry pick” winners and losers, it either must keep or reject the 10 properties as a group.
The judge hadn’t ruled on the objection as of last week, but Ruby Tuesday received the court's blessing to wash its hands of the 11 other darkened South Carolina restaurants, including another in Columbia on Columbiana Circle. The others that won't reopen are in Beaufort, Easley, Florence, Greenville, Greenwood, Myrtle Beach, Spartanburg, Sumter and Taylors.
The slimdown leaves the casual dining chain with 14 locations around the state, with three of them in the Charleston region.
Back on the air
The former leader of South Carolina's busiest airport is now boosting business for a rival terminal operator up the coast.
Sue Stevens, who left Charleston International in 2013 and eventually settled a discrimination complaint, is now working in air service development for Myrtle Beach International on a contract basis. Stevens said she continues to live in Charleston, works mostly from home and makes the two-hour drive to the Grand Strand as needed.
Eight airlines offering nonstop service to 50 destinations operate at Myrtle Beach: Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Porter, Spirit, Sun Country and United. Of the roughly 20 million visitors to the Grand Strand each year, about 1.3 million arrived by air last year, making its airport the second-busiest in the state behind Charleston's.
Prior to starting work with Myrtle Beach International this year, Stevens spent the previous five years in executive recruitment and organizational development for ADK Consulting & Executive Search near Jacksonville, Fla.
"That allowed me to stay in touch with the industry," she said last week. "Then this opportunity came along. I know the team there and was excited to be part of an airport team versus consulting for a multitude of airports."
Stevens said her goal is to increase the number of flights and destinations through existing airlines and recruit new air service options for MYR.
"Myrtle Beach is in a unique position as a leisure destination," she said. "I'm hoping to help get them to the next level."
Stevens worked at Charleston County Aviation Authority for 26 years.
Wisconsin walkout
A North Charleston-based industrial fabric manufacturer has overcome a bout of labor pain in the nation's dairy belt.
Unionized employees at the AstenJohnson factory in Greenville, Wis., returned to work last week after nine days on the picket line. The walkout was triggered by an increase in health care costs for the 89 workers, who are represented by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
“Normal production resumed this morning," the company said in a prepared statement on Oct. 26. "We have a long history of working with our associates to achieve mutually beneficial solutions. We have excellent wages and benefits with very little turnover and have a world class safety record."
Management and the union finalized the agreement on Oct. 23 and union members ratified the deal the following day.
"We came up with a decent proposal that everyone accepted," Jeremy Terlisner of IAM District 10 told the Post Crescent. "We were able to lock in health care costs for two years. It was a successful strike in my mind."
With British roots that go back to 1790, AstenJohnson is headquartered on Corporate Road and is a global producer of fabrics and equipment for the papermaking industry, namely the felt-like conveyors that carry wood pulp to the machines. It employs about 2,000 workers at 19 sites worldwide.
The company expanded into South Carolina in 1954. It has one manufacturing plant in the state, in Clinton, which isn't unionized.
Breach bucks
A hospital operator that exited South Carolina last year is settling up with the Palmetto State over a technological mishap.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson and a group of his AG counterparts from around the country have obtained a $5 million judgment against Community Health Systems Inc. that they said resolves a lengthy investigation into a major data breach from five years ago.
The hack exposed personal information of about 6.1 million patients at 206 medical centers in more than two dozen states, including 400,903 South Carolina residents, over a two-month period in 2014. The data included names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers and addresses.
At the time of the breach, Tennessee-based Community Health owned seven South Carolina hospitals in Hartsville, Florence, Mullins, Chesterfield, Bennettsville, Spartanburg and Lancaster.
It has since sold all of them, with the final four going to the Medical University of South Carolina in early 2019. The $176 million deal expanded MUSC’s brick-and-mortar footprint beyond the Charleston region to lesser-populated areas for the first time.
The $5 million data breach settlement won't add up to much as it will be divvied up among 28 states. South Carolina's cut comes to about $237,000.
In a written statement, Wilson said his office felt “this is a fair settlement with procedures put in place to hopefully deter, or at least minimize, future data breach incidences that impact our state.”