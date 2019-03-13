WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.
Many nations in the world had already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from its airspace, but until now, the Federal Aviation Administration had been saying that it didn't have any data to show the jets are unsafe.
Trump said Wednesday that the FAA would be making the announcement soon to ground the planes.
He says any plane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded.
Trump says pilots and airlines have been notified.
He says the safety of the American people is of "paramount concern."
The flight schedule for Wednesday at Charleston International Airport shows one arrival and departure on a 737 Max 8. A Post and Courier reporter saw ground workers removing luggage from the plane about five minutes before its 3 p.m. departure time.
Boeing issued a statement after the announcement saying it "continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 Max."
"However, after consultation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and aviation authorities and its customers around the world, Boeing has determined — out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety — to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 Max aircraft."
“On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg added. “We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution. Safety is a core value at Boeing for as long as we have been building airplanes; and it always will be. There is no greater priority for our company and our industry. We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again.”
Many nations had already barred the Max 8 from their airspace, but until Trump's announcement, the FAA had said that it didn't have any data to show the jets are unsafe. Trump cited "new information" that had come to light in the ongoing investigation into incident. He did not elaborate.
"All of those planes are grounded, effective immediately," Trump said during a scheduled briefing on border security.
Trump said the safety of the American people is of "paramount concern," and added that the FAA would soon put out a statement on the action.
Trump said the decision to ground the aircraft "didn't have to be made, but we thought it was the right decision."
The president insisted that the announcement was coordinated with aviation officials in Canada, U.S. carriers and Boeing.
"Boeing is an incredible company," Trump said. "They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully they'll quickly come up with an answer."
Boeing builds the 737 Max in Renton, Wash. The company is one of the largest employers in the Charleston region., where it makes the 787 Dreamliner.