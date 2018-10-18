COLUMBIA — Two presidential administrations advocated for it to be canceled. Congress approved its shutdown earlier this year. And the U.S. Department of Energy got permission from a federal court to cease construction this month.
The unfinished nuclear fuel factory at the Savannah River Site known as MOX, or the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility, has seemingly met its end.
But South Carolina's politicians are still fighting to keep federal tax dollars flowing to the project marred by schedule delays, cost overruns and millions of dollars of questionable spending for the construction site in Aiken County.
The only hope South Carolina's leaders have now is to convince President Donald Trump to personally intervene and overrule U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who, like his predecessors, called for the costly project to be set aside.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Gov. Henry McMaster and other elected officials are hoping to do just that on Thursday at a scheduled meeting in the White House, where they'll test how much political sway they have with the president.
“The best thing to do, the best direction to go in, is to finish the construction at MOX,” McMaster said earlier this week after a meeting of the governor's Nuclear Advisory Council.
If the project is scrapped, a decade of work and more than $7.6 billion in taxpayer money will be abandoned. But federal officials say that's far better than spending an additional $48.8 billion to finish the construction and then process 34 metric tons of weapons-grade plutonium into commercial fuel.
“It’s a slow-motion train wreck,” said Edwin Lyman, an official with the Union for Concerned Scientists who has closely followed the MOX program and advocated for its cancellation. "At this point, DOE is just trying to move it off the tracks.”
South Carolina's Republican leaders tried everything they could to keep the construction project and the more than 1,000 related jobs alive over the past five years. They filed lawsuits. They lobbied to keep money for the project in the federal budget. And they attempted to discredit federal reports criticizing the delayed project.
This time is different, however. Federal officials delivered a letter to the contractors last week informing the companies to shut down construction and cancel any future purchases for the project.
But the orders for equipment and material aren't the only things that are likely to end now.
Campaign contribution bust
The flood of campaign contributions from the companies charged with building the massive factory are likely to dry up too, now that their lucrative contract is set to end.
Over the past decade, the contractors managing the sprawling construction site near Aiken have spent nearly half a million dollars bankrolling the campaigns of South Carolina's highest elected officials, Republicans and Democrats alike.
Those contractors include Chicago Bridge & Iron, which was recently taken over by McDermott, and Aerva, a French company that now goes by the name Orano.
The two companies did not respond to several phone calls that were left over the course of three days.
The large campaign contributions were mostly directed to South Carolina's congressional incumbents — the people who had the ability to ensure the spigot of federal money for the project didn't get shut off.
But the companies also doled out cash to McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, former Gov. Nikki Haley, and the state's Republican and Democratic parties.
That campaign cash picked up between 2013 and 2016, as President Barrack Obama's administration attempted to officially put an end to what one federal lawmaker called a "horror story for the American taxpayer."
By that point, the contractors’ forecast price tag for the facility was more than six times larger than the expected cost in 2002. The federal government's estimates were even higher. Department of Energy officials cited the project's unfinished design, questionable schedule, and a history of wasted and ruined parts.
Those concerns about the project weren't well received in South Carolina. Each time the Obama administration tried to cut off funding, the state's powerful congressional delegation stepped in and reinstated hundreds of millions of dollars for the struggling project.
During one such budget fight in 2015, Graham attacked the Obama administration for not considering the "interests of South Carolina." He blamed the federal government for its "poor oversight" of the project.
Questions about the federal nuclear project have only grown since then.
Money pit
In September 2016, two federal court cases were unveiled that highlighted alleged fraud within the purchasing process for MOX.
The first included two men who allegedly pocketed more than $4 million by charging the contractors at MOX, and in turn the federal government, for materials they never actually provided.
The other case accused a Georgia company of fraudulently supplying millions of dollars in steel rebar to the Savannah River Site that didn't meet the high standards needed for the nuclear project.
Those two cases have since led to guilty pleas for conspiracy to commit fraud and a $4.6 million settlement that went back to the federal government and a former employee who blew the whistle on the defective rebar.
Neither CB&I nor Areva were found liable in those cases.
But critics of the MOX project say the court records raise serious questions about how the two companies were policing the purchases that were made with taxpayer money. Even more, they say the evidence warrants a broader federal investigation into possible fraud.
"I've been calling for an investigation for so long," said Tom Clements, an advocate who has monitored the project for years and runs the website SRS Watch. "Nobody who's closely involved with this project wants an investigation into fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement to take place."
In the rebar case, there were initially allegations that project managers from Shaw, the predecessor to CB&I, knew about the defective steel but "ignored the problem." Those claims were leveled against the contractor by Deborah Cook, the whistleblower who first brought the issue to light.
But when the Department of Justice joined Cook's case, Shaw was dismissed as a defendant ensuring the contractor wasn't held responsible for the questionable rebar purchases.
Like other major nuclear projects, the primary contractors at MOX were reimbursed for whatever they spent on the project and were allowed to tack on a set profit. The more they spent, the more they made.
Unless Trump steps in, those profits margins may finally be coming to an end.