Trump: No deal yet on tariffs
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed a Chinese official's assertion that his administration has agreed to roll back some of the higher tariffs it's imposed on Chinese goods.
The Chinese official had said Thursday that the two sides had agreed to a phased cancellation of their tariff hikes as part of an emerging agreement.
Trump's pushback suggested that negotiations haven't progressed as far as hoped as the world's two biggest economies struggle to negotiate an end to their trade war, which has hurt both economies.
"They'd like to have a rollback," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to the Chinese. "I haven't agreed to anything."
The two sides have been working on an initial "Phase 1" deal that was announced Oct. 12 but that still isn't final.
Southwest delays Max return, again
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines has again pushed back the return of its Boeing 737 Max jets as Boeing tries to fix the aircraft following two deadly crashes.
Southwest said Friday that it will keep its Max out of its schedule until March 6, about a month longer than previously planned , citing continued uncertainty.
The airline says it's monitoring information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about software improvements and pilot-training requirements that will be part of returning the plane to flight.
Without the planes, Southwest says it will cancel about 175 flights each weekday. Southwest had 34 MAX planes when they were grounded in March and had expected more to be delivered this year.
American and United have taken their Maxes out of the schedule until at least January.
Amtrak numbers up, still in red
NEWARK, N.J. — Amtrak is reporting record ridership and revenue figures for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
The government-owned passenger railroad said Friday it provided 32.5 million passenger trips. That's an increase of about 800,000 over the previous fiscal year.
Ridership numbers were affected the last two years by summer repair work at New York's Penn Station that forced some service cutbacks.
Total operating revenue rose more than 3 percent to $3.3 billion with an operating loss of just under $30 million. That's the smallest loss in the heavily subsidized railroad's 48-year history. Amtrak reported an operating loss of about $170 million in 2018.
Officials said they expect to break even by the end of the next fiscal year. Last year, they had projected eliminating operating losses by 2021.
German exports rise in September
FRANKFURT, Germany — German exports rose unexpectedly in September, official figures showed Friday, fueling speculation that Europe's biggest economy may avoid sliding into a shallow recession despite headwinds from the U.S.-China trade dispute and Brexit.
Germany's statistics agency Destatis said exports rose by a monthly 1.5 percent for the month, way ahead of market forecasts for a 0.3 percent increase. August's decline was revised to show that exports only fell by half the original estimate of 1.8 percent.
The figures suggest Germany may avoid following up the 0.1 percent quarterly decline in economic output in the second quarter with another in the third. A decline in figures out Nov. 14 would show the country in a shallow recession; two straight quarters of declining output is a frequently used definition of recession.
Germany is one of South Carolina's top trading partners.
MSC aims to be 'carbon neutral' cruise line
BERLIN — MSC Cruises says it will become the world's first global cruise operator to go "carbon neutral" by donating money to reduce or capture the equivalent amount of greenhouse gas emissions its ships produce.
The announcement Friday in Hamburg comes amid criticism from environmental campaigners that the cruise industry isn't doing enough to curb emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases blamed for global warming. Other industries, such as aviation, are also increasingly promoting carbon offsetting to balance their emissions.
MSC Cruises says that as of Jan. 1 it will ensure "that our fleet makes no negative contribution to climate change."
The Geneva-based company is one of the world's biggest cruise operators, with plans to expand its fleet to 25 ships by 2027.
Ben & Jerry's sued over 'happy cow'
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ben & Jerry's is facing a lawsuit accusing the ice cream maker and its parent company of false advertising by saying the milk and cream in its products comes from "happy cows."
In a complaint filed Oct. 31 in federal court in Vermont, where Ben & Jerry's was founded, environmental advocate James Ehlers accuses the company and Unilever of deceiving consumers.
He says many of the farms that produce the milk and cream are factory-style, mass production dairy operations. He says only some are part of the company's "Caring Dairy" program.
A Ben & Jerry's spokesman said the company doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.