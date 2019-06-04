Trump administration halts cruises to Cuba under new rules

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.