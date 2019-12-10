A Columbia banking executive has been named to oversee the South Carolina market for Truist Financial Corp., the newly formed parent of former rivals BB&T and SunTrust.
Michael R. Brenan is one of 24 regional presidents announced Tuesday by the company, which will be integrating the two big financial institutions over the next two years in what's been described as a merger of equals.
Previously, Brenan was BB&T's top executive for South Carolina.
The Bowling Green State University graduate began his career began in 1975 as a management trainee. He was chairman and CEO of a Virginia bank when BB&T Corp. acquired it in 1998. After the sale, he relocated to Columbia.
The $30 billion acquisition of Atlanta-based SunTrust by BB&T of Winston-Salem was announced in February. The deal closed late Friday, when Truist Financial officially became the owner of the nation's sixth-largest bank, which serves about 10 million customers. It stock started trading Monday under the new ticker symbol "TFC."
It's expected to take up to 24 months for the long-established BB&T and SunTrust names to give way to the Truist brand, among other changes. In the meantime, customers are being told to continue using their current branches, websites, financial advisers and other services as they did before the merger.
Truist is based in Charlotte but plans to maintain a large banking presence in Winston-Salem and Atlanta.
In South Carolina, BB&T and SunTrust operate about 130 branches.